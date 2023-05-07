No. 19 Womens Tennis Falls No. 16 Florida, 4-1 Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Gainesville, Florida No. 19 Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis put pressure on No. 16 Florida to the final point, but failed to secure a win in Saturday’s NCAA Championship Round of 32 at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. lost 4-1. Kylie Birchev took a straight sets win in singles to put Georgia Tech on the scoreboard. The Yellow Jackets closed out the 2023 season with his 16-10 overall record.

After going 6-0 on Court 2, the Doubles Gators scored points on Court 1 as Rosie Garcia Gross and Carol Lee dominated Court 3. Garcia Gross and Lee led Emma Shelton and Sophie Williams to her 3–1 lead. The Jackets continued to dominate the rest of the match, pocketing a 6–1 decision. Birchech and Alejandra Cruz reversed his 4-1 deficit to his 4-3 and had chances to come back on serve, but Alicia Dudeny and Bentespee kept their strength and he went 5-3. took the lead. Birchev held serve to set a 5-4 tally, but Florida won doubles points for the Gators in the next game.

SINGLES Florida extended their lead with a straight sets win on the third court before Sara Dalstrom beat Lee 6-2, 6-4 decision on the first court to give Florida a 3-0 lead. . Bilchev won Court 2 and put Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard. Against Carly Briggs, Birchev beat Gator his 3-0 and he won the first set 6-3. His opponents were tied 3-3 in the second set, but Birchev won three of his next four games, and at 6-3, 6-4 he was trailing 3-1. Decided to tally.

Georgia Tech needed the remaining three courts and returned to serve in the deciding sets on courts 4 and 5, putting pressure on the Gators to give them the win. Rachel Geilis proved to be Florida’s deciding match on the fourth court, surviving a three-set battle with Cruz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Cruz dominated the first set, extending a 3-0 lead and pocketing the set 6-3. However, Geilis won the second set as she won 6-3 to win the third. Gator took his 3-0 lead in the final set before Cruz returned to his 3-3. However, Gaillis took his next three games and he won the Florida game 4–1.

On the fifth court, Garcia Gros split the set with Emilie de Oliveira, 2-6, 6-3, while Gator held a 4-1 lead in the third set. But the jacket stooped back to 4-all. Garcia Gros evened the set with her 5-5 after De Oliveira held serve at deuce point to lead 5-4. Florida won 6-5 when play was suspended.

Kate Sharabra held the advantage on Court 6 against Bente Spee when the match was suspended. Sharabra won the first set 6-4 and Spee won the third 6-2. Jackets gave him a 3-1 lead, and in the final set he held on to a 4-3 advantage that was abandoned.

Birchev and Lee will return to the court for the NCAA Singles Championship May 22-27 at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, Florida.

result

Doubles 1. No. 21 Alicia Dudeny/Bente Spee (UF) def. Kylie Birchev/Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-4*2. No. 67 Carly Briggs/Rachel Geilis (UF) def. Monica Dedaji/Kate Sharbra (GT) 6-03. Carol Lee/Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) def. Emma Shelton/Sophie Williams (UF) 6-1 Place: 2,3,1** Doubles earn points

Single 1. No. 17 Sarah Dahlstrom (UF) def. No. 15 Carol Lee (GT) 6-2,6-42. No.31 Kylie Birchev (GT) def. No. 45 Carly Briggs (UF) ) 6-3, 6-43. No. 99 Alicia Dudeny (UF) def. No. 102 Mahak Jain (GT) 6-1, 6-24. Rachel Geilis (UF) def. No. 115 Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-3,3-6,3-6^5. Rosie Garcia Gros (GT) vs. Emilie de Oliveira (UF) 2-6,6-3,5-6, DNF6 Kate Sharabra (GT) vs. Bente Spee (UF) 6-4,2-6,4-3, DNF Finish: 3,1,2,4^^Overall Winner

Records: Georgia Tech (16-10), Florida (18-7)

