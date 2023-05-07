Björn Lomborg Calls Paris Agreement ‘Unsustainable’, Urges ‘Technological Innovative Solutions’





Björn Lomborg, president of the Copenhagen Consensus Center and renowned author, called the Paris Agreement, a legally-binding international treaty on climate change, an “unsustainable” agreement. As you know, Björn Lomborg talked about climate change, said it was a problem, and said, “But now even a little fix for it would be very expensive.”

“For these Sustainable Development Goals, people like to say let’s fix climate change, it’s a problem, but right now, even fixing just a fraction of it costs a lot of money: $5.6 trillion. This is McKinsey’s estimate, which is pretty much in line with anyone else’s. The world can’t afford to do that.

When asked if the Paris Agreement was “unsustainable,” Bjorn Lomborg said, “Yes. They ask countries to do something they will never do, so it is very unsustainable.”

“We need to find smarter ways to solve global warming. If we do something next year, the only solution is expensive. If we want to solve the problem, we have to do it through innovation,” he added.

Energy innovation is the best long-term investment: Bjorn Lomborg

He adds, “Take, for example, John Craig Venter, who deciphered the human genome in 2000. He has this idea. We can develop algae that can grow on the surface of the sea. and carbon dioxide, produce oil, harvest it, and you can have your own Saudi Arabia there.”

“If this works, it’s a great innovation. It’s one of the many ways we can innovate or find ways to use green energy rather than fossil fuels… The point here is that we can do it.” We are working with the world’s top 50 climate economists, three Nobel laureates, to identify where to spend resources on climate… have found that the best long-term investments are in energy innovation,” he said.

