Israeli Tech and Innovation News





We’ve all had the experience of taking a water bottle to work, school, or the gym and coming home almost full.

We all know that water is important for staying healthy, but too many people aren’t getting enough water. says it offers a solution that’s right for everyone.

We’ve developed a smart cap that measures how much liquid is left in the included reusable bottle and reminds you to drink by vibrating, lighting up in different colors, or sending a message to your phone.

ImpacX’s smart water bottle alert reminds users to drink.courtesy

The aim is to use clever technology to bring better health and wellness to people, Yoav Hoshen, senior vice president of sales and development at impacX, told NoCamels.

Patented technologies like sensors, mobile apps, branded dashboards, cloud servers and algorithms fit neatly into a seemingly mundane bottle cap.

What we have developed with impacX is a sort of smart packaging platform with three elements, says Hoshen.

One is technology built into the cap that can track water at the liquid level inside the bottle. A laser beam is sent into the bottle and the time it takes for the laser to reach the cap is measured.

The second part is that this smart cap is actually connected to a consumer app to help you personalize all your hydration. You’ll be asked about opportunities to connect to sports tracking devices, Apple Watch, or third-party apps like Apple Health. Or Google Fit, he says.

Not only that, but you can create personalized hydration goals to suit that particular profile, as well as factor in the impact of how much activity you’ve done throughout the day and the weather in your location. You can get it all from the sensor. water bottle.

The impacX water bottle lights up to remind you when you need to rehydrate.courtesy

Your personal hydration plan is calculated based on your individual needs, health and lifestyle.

If you have a specific goal, for example you are pregnant, you are doing sports activities or you want to achieve other goals, the app has a specific module that says “I am pregnant”, “I am pregnant”, “I am You can say, “It’s number three,” or it can automatically connect to a sports tracker, Hoshen explains.

The technology behind it is very complex, but the user experience and customer journey is very simple. You just get a light and vibrating reminder on the bottle.

The bottle will show a red light when the platform identifies that the user needs to drink more water by a certain time, and a green light if the user is on the right hydration track.

The impacX smart bottle is rechargeable and connects to your device via an app.courtesy

Adequate hydration has been shown to have many benefits, including improved alertness, reduced obesity, improved digestion, improved energy levels, improved overall health and slowed aging.

Yet a staggering 47% of Americans don’t drink enough water, according to a January 2023 poll by the CivicScience Institute. The impacX team also says its own case, in his study, shows that people actually need reminders to drink correctly, and prompts from his smart bottle can change behavior. increase.

If you want to lose weight or improve your sports practice, Hoshen says the app has specific plans that are constantly being reinforced.

There are also options for owners to interact with other users and share their progress, which Hoshen claims provides a great sense of community.

impacXs products are available to international companies and individuals in Israel. So far, it has partnered with pharmaceutical company Bayer AG, international food giant Danone, natural minerals company Font Vella, and most recently sports drink maker Gatorade, incorporating the Israeli start-up’s unique technology. manage the water consumption habits of athletes.

Powered by hardware and software engines within Cap, within the app, and within the cloud services behind it, Hoshen says of the deal with Gatorade.

Drew Palin, senior director of marketing and innovation lead at Gatorades, said:

impacX says its water technology encourages users to stay hydrated.courtesy

Hoshen said ImpacX is launching smart bottles in Israel as a country-wide pilot, with plans to expand to more regions. So far, the response has been good.

We have had very positive results from all kinds of people. to play sports or not. Pregnant women; people with medical problems — and apparently most of them aren’t drinking enough water, he says.

We’re actually here to help you avoid that situation and reach your daily hydration goals.

