Jeffrey Epstein-related lawsuit: Virgin Islands say they can’t find Google co-founder Larry Page

The U.S. Virgin Islands government is where Google co-founder Larry Page is subpoenaing him in an ongoing lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase for allegedly activating Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. , a new federal filing reveals.

Last December, the Virgin Islands sued the world’s largest bank for knowingly helping Epstein exploit women and minors.

The lawsuit alleges that the bank “turned a blind eye to evidence of human trafficking for more than a decade because of Epstein’s own financial footprint and the deals and clients Epstein brought and promised to the bank.”

A recluse, 50-year-old billionaire, Page co-founded and co-owned Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company.

Jeffrey Epstein Lawsuit Reveals Explosive New Details: Report

The U.S. Virgin Islands is about to file a subpoena against Google co-founder Larry Page for a Jeffrey Epstein-related lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, but a new court filing says the reclusive (Jeffrey Chiu/New York State Sex Offender Registery via AP / AP Images)

According to a three-page motion filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York, Page is “a high net worth individual to whom Epstein may have mentioned or attempted to mention JP Morgan.”

Epstein committed suicide by hanging in his Manhattan prison cell while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking indictments in 2019.

The Virgin Islands said it was unable to locate Paige despite “good faith attempts” including “hiring a research firm to search public records databases.”

Barclays CEO Jess Staley resigns amid pressure over relationship with Epstein

The government attempted to serve Page a subpoena for documents at the address identified by investigators, but it was not effective, the filing said.

Instead, the Virgin Islands asked Judge Jed Rakoff to allow Alphabet to serve the tech giant instead of serving it directly.

A house on a boat in Little St. James, owned by fund manager Jeffrey Epstein, in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, July 10, 2019.

According to a Business Insider report, Paige owns four islands, including one in Fiji.

He reportedly spent most of the pandemic at the facility by avoiding COVID-19 travel restrictions, according to insiders.

Paige is one of several billionaire businessmen subpoenaed by the Caribbean government over its relationship with JP Morgan and Epstein.

Previous subpoenas were issued to media mogul Mortimer Zuckerman, Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Hyatt Hotels chairman Thomas Pritzker.

Epstein maintained banking ties with JP Morgan from 1998 to 2013, even after he was convicted in 2008 of bribing underage prostitutes.

Many victims claim Epstein was sexually abused on his private island known as Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Pedestrians walk in front of JPMorgan Chase headquarters in New York on March 17, 2008. (Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The island is at the center of ongoing legal proceedings involving JP Morgan and the U.S. Virgin Islands government.

The sprawling grounds have hosted countless VIP guests, including Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton.

JPMorgan Chase filed a motion to dismiss the Virgin Islands lawsuit in February, denying allegations of aiding Epstein’s sex trafficking activities.

“The U.S. Virgin Islands, which sought more than $100 million from Jeffrey Epstein’s property and business for damages caused by Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes, is far from seeking deeper funding. “But this lawsuit does not include Epstein’s property, nor his business, nor his victims.”

