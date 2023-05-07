Google will need a special source to sell foldable smartphones





Google has almost confirmed that the foldable Pixel smartphone is finally here.People outside of Google have been talking about the issue for years, but something is making Google think now is the time. , we should see something at Google I/O next week.

And some of what we’ll see has to be something no other foldable phone (here in North America, which means only the Galaxy Fold) offers. Some features or bits of software that make the Pixel Fold magical.

Importantly, it must be exclusive. Similarly, if you have a big box full of foldable phones, there’s one thing Samsung doesn’t offer, so you’ll hunt around for the Pixel Fold until you find it.

I’ve seen renderings and ‘official’ teasers hundreds of times, and I’m pretty sure it’s not design-based. It’s also important when doubling the thickness as two phones are folded into one of his. For me this is not enough to care about people.

Perhaps they rely on the Pixel’s amazing camera. The Pixel’s camera is so good that even the affordable he Pixel 6a has a better camera than any other $1,000 smartphone. The Pixel 7a is exactly the same and should take as good or better photos than the $1,300 Galaxy S23 Ultra. It has always been so and always will be unless Google really fails.

I don’t think this is either. Everyone wants their expensive new phone to have a good camera, but no one is saying flagship phones have bad cameras. Few people choose the Pixel Fold because the camera is better than the Galaxy Z Fold.

Still, there’s one thing Google can do to differentiate itself. It’s software. It’s a wonderful and terrible idea, and I honestly wish it never happened.

As for Android, Google maintains and does most of the work. But another, entirely separate division of Google makes his Pixel phones. This is why the Android installed on the Pixel line looks more like the Android installed on Samsung phones than if you downloaded the source code and built it yourself. Pixel is chock-full of software that Android doesn’t.

Nor does it mean the various bits and bobs that Google gives to companies that sign contracts. If you have a device with access to the Google Play Store, you can use or access all of Google’s services. It doesn’t matter who made the phone.

Only Pixel phones come with Pixel camera software. Only Pixel phones have the Pixel Home Launcher. Only Pixel phones have Google’s crash detection. Some were previously pixel-only, but are now available on other devices, such as phone dialers and Google Messages. This doesn’t mean that these software features are better than what other phone makers offer, it’s just that Google keeps the ones exclusive to Pixel phones.

Samsung (I know there are Xiaomi and Motorola, but I’ll stick to Samsung here) has its own software features for foldable devices, like support for its own stylus, as well as UTG (ultra-thin glass ), as well as the patented hinge and the S Pen stylus itself. It’s a feature that sells phones in the crowded Android market.

Plain and simple, Google will need some of these unique features for the Pixel Fold to succeed. Some novel ways to use two displays and some hidden hardware tricks not seen in Sneak Peek.

Especially since Google is working with Samsung and Microsoft (remember their foldable failures?) to make Android ready for big screens that fold in half, making this a tough one to make. This also means that Google knows what Samsung is doing and can overtake its only real competitor.

I’m not sure what that “one more thing” idea is. If Google expects to sell more than a few Pixel Folds, we know it must be nearly there.

