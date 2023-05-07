Dad’s pre-hunting Google search breaks heart: ‘I don’t want to kill’





An adorable clip of the dad proving he’s the healthiest man while “hunting,” one wrote in the comments, “Protect this guy at all costs.”

A video posted by @spooksister has been viewed 1.1 million times. In it, her daughter is filming her father sitting in the woods looking at her iPad. she wrote:

The camera then pans to his iPad screen, revealing him searching on Google. The caption read, “He’s a gem and he will positively be your dad.”

Stock image of two young deer touching their heads. A video of his Google search of his dad before he went hunting broke viewers’ hearts on TikTok. jandrielombard/Getty Images Do Animals Mourn?

Charles Darwin, a revolutionary 19th-century naturalist, believed that animals have complex emotions such as sadness and happiness. The theory that elephants mourn the dead was recorded by the philosopher Pliny the Elder (AD 23-79), who created the editorial framework for the modern encyclopedia.

In 2018, a calfless killer whale named Tahlequua continued to swim with his body for 17 days after his death. Her mother constantly moved it to the surface of the Pacific Ocean to keep it from sinking off the coast of Canada and the northwestern U.S. The Center for Whale Research wrote on its blog:

Ethologists have traditionally avoided attributing human emotions, such as sadness, to animal reactions. There are many examples in nature similar to Tahlequua that humans have interpreted as grief, but how is it scientifically defined?

“There is growing evidence that species ranging from dogs to dolphins mourn the death of relatives and close companions,” read the article in Scientific American. “These observations suggest that while the way we grieve may be unique to humans, our capacity for grief has deep evolutionary roots.

Scientific data proving the complexity of animal grief is hard to come by and research is ongoing. What is known, however, is that to study and understand animal grief, researchers need to define it separately from other emotions.

The Scientific American article notes that animal responses to death “encompass the postmortem behavior of companion animals, but researchers may strongly suspect grief only when certain conditions are met.” claims. Spend time together beyond survival-oriented behaviors such as foraging and mating.

“Second, when an animal dies, survivors change their normal patterns of behavior, perhaps reducing the amount of time they spend eating and sleeping, or changing body postures and facial expressions that indicate depression or agitation. or generally fail to grow.” Scientists argue that this behavior is more intense than just sadness, and that sadness may show different visual indicators depending on the species. doing.

One TikTok user commented below the video: “I don’t have a dad. Can you adopt me? Instead of hunting, I can take pictures of wildlife,” the original poster said. answered. fellow. “

Another user commented, “He sure saw Bambi.”

