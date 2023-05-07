Why Google I/O 2023 is becoming the most important Google event in years





Google I/O 2023, the tech giant’s annual software developer conference, is just around the corner and could be the most influential Google show in years. According to very credible rumors, Google plans to launch three pieces of hardware, two of which will almost certainly change the status quo of the market, including ending a long-standing monopoly. prize. On top of that, Google, arguably the world’s most influential and powerful machine learning champion, definitely has a lot of new things to show off with their artificial intelligence chatbot, Bard. Given that AI is the hottest tech topic of the year and is rocking multiple industries to the core, Google is definitely aiming to be at the forefront of that movement.

The Google Fold looks to end Samsung’s monopoly where it matters most.

Despite having more than a dozen flip phone lines from more than six companies around the world, Samsung has never put on a meaningful competition for flip phones on a global scale. Most of them were China-only releases, and the few devices that made it outside of China had limited availability in some European and Asian markets. Samsung has a virtual monopoly on the market, and the US tech media still dominates most of the discussion, and as a result, the South Korean tech giant has appeared to have cruise control in recent years. increase.

This year’s Google I/O will likely put an end to that status quo, and all signs point to Google officially launching its first foldable device. Dubbed the Pixel Fold and rumored to launch as early as May, the phone will almost certainly go on sale broadly in North America, including all major U.S. carriers and retailers like Best Buy. It is scheduled to be

Even if the Google Pixel Fold ends up with rough edges (as is often the case with Google’s first-generation hardware), it simply sits on US store shelves next to Samsung’s foldable devices. And the market will be in chaos.It’s never a good thing for one company to monopolize the market.The Pixel Fold will finally end Samsung.

Google Tablet Means Android Will Be Optimized For Tablets In The Future

The Google tablet, which the search giant has already teased last year, is also likely to come. Personally, I think the Google tablet looks very plain. I doubt its hardware is better than the best of his iPads, but it’s still a compelling and important product. This will be his official android tablet. That means the software is optimized for the tablet experience in a way that Android didn’t.

The latter has been a frustrating point for many tech reviewers who have dealt with Android tablets. Most of them, like the just-released OnePlus Pad, offer well-designed and polished hardware, but are hampered by mediocre software. It has never been optimized for With modern Android tablets that double as desk-bound work machines, we usually end up with silly things like notification boxes with six words across the width of the screen and apps like Instagram opening sideways. UI elements are encountered. Designed for horizontal screen.

Samsung is the only Android tablet maker that has tried to find a workaround for Android’s awkwardness on widescreen (via its sandbox UI, DeX). mark But DeX is a band-aid for the problem, not a fix. A fix must come from the Android manufacturer, and that fix may have shipped with the Google tablet.

If Google designed a real focus on optimizing Android’s tablet experience, it would benefit not only Pixel tablets, but the Android tablet ecosystem as a whole.

Bard doesn’t just sit quietly, he gives ChatGPT all the brilliance.

Artificial Intelligence is a hot tech topic in 2023, especially Generative AI, which can generate (create) entirely new data such as text, art, and music. Unless you’ve been away from the internet, you’ve probably heard of ChatGPT and its horrible ability to generate whole chunks of almost naturally readable text. Or have you read about his AI-generated image of Pope Francis wearing a blowfish jacket going viral?

We’re not sitting on the sidelines while other companies grab every headline and topic. Last month, Google launched Bard, a ChatGPT and Bing Chat competitor that can generate structured text responses to queries. At I/O, Google will reveal much more about Bard and generative AI as a whole.

As someone who writes for a living, the idea that AI software can churn out entire articles like this in no time is terrifying. But as a tech enthusiast, I’m excited to see what Google can accomplish, given that we have access to perhaps more data (that artificial intelligence trains on) than any other company on the planet.

More to be announced at Google I/O

Of course, at Google I/O, we’ll be covering and presenting much more than just the three topics listed above. There’s an official announcement for Android 14, and it’s very likely the Pixel 7a. Google may have more information about the following Pixel Watches: But while mid-range phones, smartwatches, and Android features like “predictive back gestures” are nice to have, they’re not as important or innovative as the Google Pixel Fold or Bard. Either way, Google I/O 2023 is shaping up to be exciting.

