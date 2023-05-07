Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1 inch camera: Samsung, Google’s most aggressive attempt to beat Apple – wrong?





Phone maker Google is changing, and that change includes changes to the new Pixel 8 Pro’s camera hardware, which was expected to be teased at Google I/O on May 10. rice field.

See, Google is famous for paying special attention to the cameras on its flagships, making this a major selling point for the company’s flagship devices. The company’s reputation as one rests on the shoulders of expert image processing rather than class-leading hardware (camera sensors, high-quality lenses, and complex stabilization technology).

Two devices prove this: the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a. The former, as explored in a recent article, has been using his 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor since 2017, which he has found in Pixel smartphones. This is why I recently stated that I can’t quite believe (according to leaks and rumors) that the new Pixel 7a is brand new he has a 64MP Sony IMX787 camera. eternally. It’s like Apple removing the Ring switch from the iPhone. There is no way. Wink. Wink. But like I said, Google is changing, and so is the new Pixel 8 Pro’s primary camera (according to a report from trusted tipster Ice Universe). It’s a bittersweet tale of a strategy switch and could hint at what Google’s long-term plans for his Pixel lineup might look like.

But now, we’re going to dive deeper into the new (nearly) 1-inch camera sensor we expect to see on the Pixel 8 Pro and why this could be good news and bad news for users.

The Pixel 8 Pro has the largest camera sensor available for a non-Chinese phone.Let’s take a look at the camera sample

Samsung ISOCELL GN2. Sounds familiar or not, this is the new camera sensor that should bless the Pixel 8 Pro (we don’t know anything about the regular Pixel 8 at this point).

The interesting thing about Samsung’s 50MP GN2 sensor is that it’s only been used in two flagship phones before, neither made by Samsung. The first is the legendary Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, conveniently known for its fantastic camera capabilities, the second is the less famous Honor Magic 4, another Chinese camera monster from 2022 Ultra.

As you can see, the Pixel 8 Pro is set to be the smartphone with the largest primary camera sensor outside of Chinese flagships such as the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Oppo Find X6 Pro.

Of course, taken in isolation, it’s a nice upgrade, and without it, it would give Google great bragging rights over Samsung and Apple. The difference in image characteristics is not dramatic, as can be seen in the photographic samples comparing the

Larger camera sensors usually give you creamier background blur without using portrait mode, brighter photos in low light, and overall better images overall (less noise and more detail). is improved). However, as you can see, the difference in sensor size between the Samsung GN1 and GN2 isn’t as big as the difference between the primary cameras on the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a. For example:

Pixel 6a: 12MP Sony IMX363 (1/2.55)Pixel 7a: 64MP Sony IMX787 (1/1.3)Pixel 7 Pro: 50MP Samsung GN1 (1/1.3)Pixel 8 Pro: 50MP Samsung GN1 (1/1.12)

That being said, looking at photos taken with a 2x digital zoom, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (which uses the same primary sensor we expect to have in the Pixel 8 Pro) looks like a Pixel 6 Pro (Pixel 6 Pro (using the same primary camera as the Pixel 7 Pro). You can clearly see that the background blur effect has become stronger. So I guess the performance gain depends on the type of photos you take, but they’re there.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s cameras are far from perfect, but Google seems ready to move on to the Pixel 8 Pro’s new camera sensor. Can you count the days when the best computational photography was recorded with a Pixel phone?

Now, a large camera sensor is nice, but don’t let the purportedly increased size of the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera sensor distract you from the fact that this upgrade is a surprise. It’s controversial.

As evidenced by all Pixel flagships prior to the Pixel 6, Google has been known to stick with the same primary camera over the years while optimizing for maximum performance. However, this time around, his 50MP camera from Samsung in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro has only been around for two generations/generations (it debuted in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro).

You probably already know where I’m going with this but in the two years that Google spent on the 50MP GN1 sensor especially compared to the level of optimization they squeezed out of it Google got the hang of the 50MP GN1 sensor I don’t think I got it. The Sony IMX 363 camera is used in over 10 Google Pixel smartphones (including the A series)…

My Pixel 7 Pro camera is still having serious portrait mode issues, lens flare issues, and noisy video Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro suffer from overprocessing, inaccurate subject separation, Continuing to experience significant portrait mode issues, including subpar detail, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro primary cameras are still the worst performers of all flagship phones when it comes to lens flare. Whether it’s during the day (when shooting against the sun) or at night (when shooting with street lights), the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are still flagships. Phones with the highest amount of video noise (grain). Even videos shot with relatively good lighting can appear to have too much noise.The above issue is said to affect not only the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but also the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. That’s right. 2018), and I’m using the exact same Samsung GN1 camera.

If Google switches to the GN2 camera sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro, there are several possible consequences.

If the camera issues on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are due to the hardware (camera sensor itself) then by switching to GN2 Google and Pixel 8 Pro are in the right direction (heavy) may move to If your Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro camera issues aren’t caused by the hardware (especially the image sensor), but by Google’s lackluster optimizations, switching to a newer camera sensor will: This means Google will have to optimize this new sensor from the ground up – and we know how this is going with the Pixel 7 right now.

Of course there is a third option. Google’s once-legendary image-processing algorithms were always meant to be paired with Sony sensors, like the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and his upcoming Pixel 7a.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Samsung’s camera will spoil Google’s flagship, but it could hint at the challenges of using Samsung’s sensors in combination with Samsung’s processors. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 are his first Pixel smartphones to use the Tensor SoC. Exynos chip.

Pixel phones are losing their camera edge over their competitors, and the Pixel 8 Pro may not be able to change that.

Overall, as a smartphone camera enthusiast, one thing has been clear for about three years now. Gone are the days when Google Pixel cameras ruled.

Pixel flagships used to take the most balanced photos in the industry, but that’s no longer the case. HDR, detail, exposure, noise control, color accuracy, and even portrait mode were aspects of smartphone cameras that Google dominated somewhere up until the Pixel 4/Pixel 5, but that’s no longer the case.

Today, Samsung flagships like the Galaxy S23 Ultra have more dynamic range in their photos and Xiaomi phones like the Xiaomi 13 Ultra show more detail, but the iPhone still has better video than the Pixel. can be taken. Sadly, every flagship on the market just happens to have better portrait mode photos compared to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

What Google left behind is the mid-range category. This could continue to be dominated by Google’s new Pixel 7a and its brand new camera system (64+13+13MP). But that’s because other brands aren’t doing enough when it comes to mid-range phone cameras.

Today, smartphone cameras are advancing at an incredible rate, and some companies are taking this whole camera race much more seriously than Google, who finds it very difficult to compete. I feel

Xiaomis phones use camera sensors familiar from real cameras. Apple turns the portrait mode of photography into a video feature, allowing you to shoot the most amazing videos you’ve ever seen on your iPhone (cinematic mode), and allowing you to take pictures of Samsung’s flagship moon. Did. And it’s a combination of both hardware and software efforts that Google finds surprisingly difficult to pull off. Google, didn’t you get the note?

But let’s see if the Pixel 8 Pro can bring Google back to the top of the smartphone camera chain. Have you seen what the Xiaomi 13 Ultra can do?

