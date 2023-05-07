How a Google-backed organization in India is using AI to tackle climate change





Two Indian non-profits, the Gujarat Mahila Housing Sewa Trust and the Villgro Innovation Foundation, are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to combat water shortages and flood threats in India. It is working. , according to Google. These organizations are one of 13 local sustainability organizations selected to receive support from the APAC Sustainability Seed Fund. The fund aims to explore new use cases for AI, ML and IoT models to help manage water supply and flood risk across the country.

According to Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President of Google India, “India’s population will be threatened by its vast geographic landscape and many Climate zones could be subject to severe water-related challenges, which the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change expects could occur within the next decade.”

The grant is part of Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, and was awarded to the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) in partnership with the Asian Development Bank.

Gujarat Mahira Housing Sewa Trust aims to empower women across India to build sustainable and gender-inclusive cities by providing training and technical expertise in construction, technology and urban governance. I am aiming. With financial support received from the grant, the organization will create an AI-based model aimed at enhancing climate resilience in Amarna, Maharashtra. The model is expected to serve as a blueprint for similar small cities in India and provide an effective framework for mitigating the impacts of climate change and building resilience to natural disasters. The project aims to pioneer land use and watershed mapping to predict vulnerability to flooding and inundation, thereby contributing to the protection of natural drainage systems.

Additionally, the grant supports collaboration between the Villgro Innovation Foundation and ‘CultYvate’ to design mobile and browser-based applications that utilize IoT sensors, satellite data, and AI/ML models. The application provides real-time insight and guidance to Indian farmers to help them effectively manage irrigation and make informed decisions about water use, leading to more sustainable practices and higher yields. related to quantity. By leveraging these technologies, the platform empowers farmers to make informed decisions about water use, leading to more sustainable practices and improved yields.

