The rise of AI will also increase the demand for creative skills





AI expands careers

Getty

We hear all sorts of things about generative AI and AI these days, and they say it’s going to have a really bad impact on work. It’s important to remember that AI may reduce, replace, or eliminate some jobs. It also redefines and reshapes many other jobs. Professionals and managers looking to make progress in months or years need to understand the potential of AI to enhance their capabilities.

Consider the fact that the demand for cognitive skills continues to grow in today’s business environment. This is greatly amplified by AI, but it cannot be replaced. The authors of the World Economic Forum’s recent Future of Jobs report estimated that 44% of workers’ skills will be lost in the next five years, reflecting the growing importance of a complex issue. , reported the fastest growing importance of cognitive skills. resolved at work. In fact, creative thinking is growing in importance slightly faster than analytical thinking.

Think back to the decades when the Internet became essential to your career, not just to find new opportunities, but to do your job effectively, whether you’re a biologist or a guitar maker. Well, today’s AI is no different.

Keith Farley, director of innovation at Aflac, said the workforce of the future will be powered by AI. This is how today’s workforce taps into technologies that were once futuristic and potentially intimidating, such as the internet. Over time, businesses have moved from manual solutions like the abacus to adding machines to sophisticated calculators.

Martin Markiewicz, CEO and co-founder of Silent Eight, says that for senior executives and professionals, “AI tools can easily and significantly improve productivity.” increase. This will also help professionals become “very productive” compared to their current situation. A 10x engineer, an engineer who can achieve 10x more than a normal engineer is considered extraordinary today, but after 12 months it will be normal and a 100x engineer will be extraordinary It can become a thing. .”

Still, there will be 100x more roles for engineers who can apply reasoning and context to AI-provided capabilities. Farley predicts that roles that are repetitive and highly dependent on accurate and predictable results will be the ones most impacted by AI. He applies AI to data, mathematics and manual repetitive tasks, based on his ability to remember infinite amounts of data and predictable outcomes.

AI, on the other hand, is frightening with unpredictable emotions, focusing on published facts. According to Farley, some traits are unique to humans, while others have been learned out of necessity. For example, knowing the capital of each state in the United States is harder for humans to remember than it is for computers. Some of the most difficult human strengths for AI to replace are empathy and human relationships, but I’m sure there are attempts to camouflage both of these.

Another way to look at it is to separate robots from humans and allow humans to do what humans do best, such as strategic thinking, empathy, and building genuine relationships, says Farley.

So, should non-technical business professionals try to get a deeper understanding of how to build or deploy AI? Non-technical business professionals don’t have to be AI experts, but how to leverage AI? must know. “For example, a researcher who normally takes a week to produce an actionable study could leverage AI to allow him to complete the report in an hour. You can spend it creating content.”

The analogy Farley offers is the fact that many people know how to drive a car because this type of personal transportation has many uses. Few people know how to build and repair them.

Still, there are many twists and turns on the road to AI, and managers and professionals must be prepared and able to adapt to unexpected developments. If large-scale language models evolve to respect copyright and be trustworthy enough to share sources, this development alone will affect many professions, he says. Unless technology develops in this direction, mobility will be limited. Also, let’s not forget that AI is much more than consumer-friendly play tools these days. Enterprise AI he has been around for a decade and has only helped create new opportunities for people.

Farley is optimistic about the future of management in the age of AI. For thousands of years, especially in recent times, humankind has sought to continuously increase productivity, and that is what is happening now. could be the perfect solution for In the long run, our lives will change, but it is very difficult to predict how things will change. We really see an opportunity to accelerate into a future where How it affects an individual depends on how they position themselves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/joemckendrick/2023/05/07/rise-of-ai-also-raises-demand-for-creative-skills/

