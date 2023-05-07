Why India should choose a pragmatic approach to digital competition law





India’s Competition Commission has faced challenges in dealing with anti-competitive behavior in various businesses, including technology markets

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance recommended prior regulation to ensure India’s fair and transparent digital marketplace, but the move was strongly opposed by the Asian Internet Coalition.

India needs to strike the right balance between regulation and growth to sustain digital market innovation and growth

India’s competition law has been in force since 2002, at a time when the digital market was less prominent. However, business models have changed in the last few years as the online consumer evolves. As a result, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been forced to deal with difficult situations involving anti-competitive behavior in various businesses, including technology markets.

In June 2022, the Congressional Standing Committee on Commerce submitted a report suggesting an ex ante regulatory model. They also stressed the need for amendments to the 2002 Competition Law. This is what the Competition Law Review Board recommended in its July 2019 report. He also strongly recommended pre-regulation to ensure fair and transparent digital markets in India.

However, the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), which comprises companies such as Amazon, Google and Meta, strongly opposed the report in a statement calling it “prescriptive, absolutist and inherently regressive.” . AIC also argued that such regulation would not be optimal for the Indian market and could hinder India’s digital innovation.

Somewhere along the line, we may be missing the point that India is a unique country, rushing to ‘plug and play’ solutions imported from the West, especially from the developed world. It can negatively affect growth. What we need is a pragmatic approach that helps us sustain innovation and growth in the digital marketplace.

The Government of India has now established the Commission on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) to study and consider the existing provisions of competition law and the need for pre-regulation of digital markets through special legislation. The commission plans to submit a report with a draft digital competition law within three months.

Enactment in developed countries

In developed countries, the growth of the digital economy, the need for consumer protection, and the need to relax monopoly practices in digital markets are driving the enactment of digital competition laws. However, each country takes a different approach to digital competition law. Some choose to amend existing laws, while others choose to review current regulations and introduce a new framework from the ground up.

Not surprisingly, the European Union promotes digital competition law by enacting the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and imposing antitrust fines on technology giants such as Google and Facebook. It also proposes the Digital Markets Law and the Digital Services Law, which will enter into force on 1 November 2022 and 16 November 2022 respectively. Both provisions aim to create a level playing field for companies operating in the digital space. Meanwhile, countries such as the United States, Japan, and South Korea have been slow to make progress on digital competition laws, but are beginning to take action.

On the other hand, in India, technology companies said that prior regulations were not suitable for the Indian market and that the transplantation of regulations from other countries could lead to harmful disruptions and affect innovation and investment by Indian companies. thinking about.

Pre-regulation analysis

In a report entitled “Anti-Competitive Practices by Big Tech Firms,” ​​the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance identified a new classification, “systemically important digital intermediaries,” similar to the concept of “gatekeepers,” or large platforms. SIDI). EU digital market law. SIDI endangers key entities that can adversely affect competition in the digital marketplace based on revenue, market capitalization, and number of active businesses and end users.

First, it indicates that only those who fall under SIDI should be subject to stricter compliance. And if implemented, it would be a significant exit from the current sector-agnostic regulatory framework that covers all market players. However, maintaining this approach may do more harm than good, as legislators have to craft laws that cater to different market segments.

Second, while the new law is seen as enabling a level playing field, ensuring transparency and fairness for all stakeholders, the current regulatory framework does not address digital market issues. It is also proof that it is not enough to So why did the Competition Commission of India (CCI) investigate and issue orders against various tech companies?

And third, regulators need to ensure that this differs from existing or new policies. When it comes to regulating the digital market, much work is already underway, for example the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 and the Digital India Act. Currently, this not only promotes regulatory fragmentation, but also over-regulates the market, affecting innovation and investment.

Indian regulators need to strike the right balance between regulation and growth

As early adopters of disruptive technologies, it is undeniable that Big Tech has created a new way of life among its customers by providing quality products and services. This has also led to support for MSMEs and small businesses, helping them emerge as brands on the world stage, some of which today dominate most global online and digital activity. .

India has rapidly emerged as a global innovation powerhouse and has basked in this laurel on various global stages. Therefore, regulators need to be vigilant. Because one misguided policy maneuver could tarnish its overall image, stifle innovation itself, and undermine India’s own vision of reaching her $5 trillion digital economy by 2026. .

