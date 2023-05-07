Nothing Tech Wins 3 Red Dot Design Awards





It’s been almost a year since the Nothing Phone (1) debuted with a transparent back design and light-up Glyph interface LEDs. Having released Nothing Ear (2) just a few months ago, London-based Nothing Tech has done it again by winning a slew of awards at the Red Dot Design Awards.

No technology has won three awards at the Red Dot Design Awards

No consumer tech brand founded in 2020 by former OnePlus exec Karl Pei. The company is headquartered in London and specializes in the design and development of innovative products such as Ear (2), Ear (stick) and Phone (1). Instant recognition in the tech industry is second to none due to our unique approach to design and engineering, evident in products that seamlessly blend form and function.

Today, the company announced that it has won three Red Dot Design Awards for all of its products, confirming its position as a major player in the technology industry. One of his most prestigious global design competitions, the award recognizes superior design quality and innovation across various product categories.

Despite being a relatively new player in the tech industry, nothing has already made waves with products that challenge conventional design standards and push the boundaries of what is possible in consumer technology. With a growing fan base and commitment to innovation, nothing is poised to become a major force in the tech world in the years or months to come.

Nothing Phone (2) is Coming Soon

According to a recent announcement made by Nothing, the long-awaited Nothing Phone (2) will be released in the summer of 2023. The company has provided some teaser images of the phone, but there are still many unknowns about its design. feature.

The smartphone (2) will be released in the summer of 2023.

Sign up for updates: https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw pic.twitter.com/Nj8YONbYvm

— None (@nothing) May 3, 2023

What has been confirmed, however, is that the Nothing Phone (2) contains a Snapdragon 8 series chipset. This suggests that this upcoming device will be more premium than its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1).Since the Snapdragon 8-series chipset is known for its strong performance capabilities, the Nothing Phone ( 2) is expected to be a high-end device with the best features.

With this powerful chipset, the new phone could also cost more than its predecessor. There aren’t many details yet, but fans are eager for the release of his Nothing Phone (2) and can’t wait to see what innovative features and design elements Nothing will include in his next big sequel. .

More details on the phone’s features, pricing and design will be revealed later this year, so stay tuned for updates.

(All Images: Offered Brands)

This article first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

