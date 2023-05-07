Drinking may improve your relationship, but it’s not healthy





If Netflix and chill are your go-to activities to bond with your partner, we have both good news and bad news. Bad news: it can be bad for your health.

A new study from the University of Zurich found that couples who engage in unhealthy behaviors together, such as drinking, smoking and binge-watching TV, feel closer to each other the next day compared to couples who engage in healthy activities. I understand.

This study is an example of a symptom-system congruence theory, in which problematic behaviors help promote positive relational functioning in the short term, so that the social system in which problematic behaviors occur ( It suggests that it is maintained by a couple relationship, etc.).

The heart of an intimate relationship is when two people create their own little world together, explains Dr. Alexandra Solomon, therapist and host of the podcast Reimagining Love. The couple system has become a kind of microculture, with our core rituals, traditions and language. The relationship itself is almost a third entity. Nothing creates a stronger sense of us than something invasive or secretive, or something we do together, but which the rest of the world probably shouldn’t know.

Researchers analyzed data from three daily life studies on unhealthy behavior in couples. First, they found that couples were more likely to report higher intimacy and relationship satisfaction on days they smoked more cigarettes together.

In a second study, participants used an activity monitoring device, and researchers found that those who exhibited more shared sedentary behavior had better intimacy and relationship satisfaction in overweight or obese inactive couples. However, a third study in which participants recorded the food they ate each day found that on days when couples reported sharing more or less unhealthy food consumption, the relationship No difference was found in daily intimacy of satisfaction.

Solomon says there is an element of joy in indulging together and running away together, but Solomon was not involved in the research. I believe we can find other avenues that we can use to co-create the experience of the world and leave the rest of the world behind.

To that end, Solomon encourages couples to spend time discussing what they were initially looking for in problematic behavior. Once they have identified the origins of their behavior, they can work together to fill in the gaps, such as exploring new elements of erotic connection and new physical adventures such as rock climbing, hiking, and ballroom dancing. You can discover new healthy activities that you can do in class.

From there, a wide open space of possibilities is created, she says. They can work together, the core of intimacy, to create fun and different things that serve them better.

