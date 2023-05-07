Soldiers field-test technology and innovation at West Virginia mines





FOLA, W.Va. (AP) Boston Dynamics’ dog-like quadrupedal Spot scuttled across rocky terrain while a large unmanned aerial vehicle quietly hovered 100 feet overhead.

In the distance, a pair of AH-64 Apache helicopters can be seen circling the ridgeline. Somewhere in the woods below, his 220 soldiers of the elite 101st Airborne Division airlifted to three onsite landing zones were participating in a training scenario. Their mission is to locate and destroy enemy air defense systems.

DIRT Days 23 kicked off in earnest on April 20 at the Fola Experimentation Facility, a former Consol Energy surface mining complex that produced 105 million tons of coal before it closed in 2012. is now operated in partnership with the Civil-Military Innovation Institute (CMI2), a non-profit organization based in Morgantown.

The week-long Driving Innovations in Realistic Training event was intended to engage Soldiers in the development and field testing of new tactics and techniques while participating in challenging, realistic training exercises. His first DIRT Days event was held at his Fola site last summer.

CMI2 Vice President and Army Reserve Colonel Mitch Kusmier says DIRT Days is all about soldier-led innovation.

We sort out the problems soldiers encounter with equipment in the field and work with WVU, Army Research Labs and other partners to come up with solutions that are field tested and proven to work.

The idea is to avoid sending newly designed technology and equipment into the field without input from the people who will use it.

Kusumier said that when I was in Iraq, sometimes a container full of gear designed to solve a problem we didn’t know about would show up.

Retired Maj. Gen. Buff Brandt, who commanded the 3rd Infantry Division when it led the three-week charge to capture Baghdad in 2003, was on hand to observe the activity at Fora.

He said he didn’t want to send lab equipment to the field. We have a duty to provide our soldiers with proven technology.

Soldiers from the 506th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) receive instruction on Saab’s Force-on-Force Training System Next from Saab’s Operations Manager, James MacArthur. (Spc. Robert Faison/Army)

Among the gear field tested at Fola last week was the Saabs Force-on-Force Training System-Next. The system allows soldiers to wear vests with laser-activated sensors during simulated enemy action to monitor enemy movements and actions and record them for posting. -Exercise Criticism.

David Reese, director of training for Saab’s defense and security division, said he loves Fola. There is vast open terrain and all these steep slopes and wooded areas. A very unique and challenging site for training and testing.

Other gear tested last week included:

Developed at Vanderbilt University, the Advanced Dynamic Spectrum Reconnaissance system integrates and automatically adjusts conventional Army radios to accommodate the operation of remote sensor networks to detect the presence of adversaries.

The Mobile Immediate Need Engineering Resource (MINER) unitizes a containerized, self-powered shop structure with a 3D printer and a variety of tools to repair gear in the field.

A new soldier-created machine gun ammo bag system designed to replace the practice of stuffing an ammo belt into a standard rucksack.

A new ammo bag designed for the M240 machine gun and nearing production may be low-tech, but it can cut the time it takes to nearly halve the time it takes to mount the gun on a tripod and get it ready to fire, says the colonel. said Dale Murrow, battalion commander of the 101st Airborne. And it all came from one captain with an idea.

A demonstration of the new technology also included using an unarmed aircraft to resupply 150 pounds of MRE and ammunition.

Army National Guard Special Forces. On his DIRT Days on April 20, John Lusher, transport control coordinator for 19th Special Forces Group 2nd Battalion, secures packaged loads to Tactical Supply Vehicle 150. (Sgt. Raymond Valdez/Army)

Marrou said the DIRT Days event provided a great opportunity to work on newly developed technologies and identify those that they would like to develop. As a location for training exercises, Fola said Fort Kentucky, home of the 101st Airborne Division, offers a variety of terrain that he cannot replicate at Campbell.

In addition to 220 soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division, about 80 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division participated in DIRT Days.

