AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton outlines four dangers of artificial intelligence.





San Francisco’s Jeffrey Hinton, an award-winning computer scientist known as the Godfather of Artificial Intelligence, is having serious second thoughts about the fruits of his labor.

Hinton has helped pioneer AI technologies that are essential to a new generation of highly functional chatbots such as ChatGPT. But in a recent interview, he recently said he quit his high-profile job at Google to share his concerns that uncontrolled AI development could pose a danger to humanity. says.

I suddenly changed my mind about whether these things could be more intelligent than us, he said in an interview with MIT Technology Review. I think they are very close to that now. In the future they will be much smarter than we are…. How will we survive it?

Hinton isn’t the only one concerned. Shortly after Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI released his latest AI model, called GPT-4, in March, more than 1,000 researchers and engineers have taken his six-month pause in AI development. I have signed the letter of request. and humanity.

Let’s take a look at Hinton’s biggest concern about AI and the future of humanity.

All about Neural Networks

The human brain is able to solve calculus equations, drive cars, and track characters in sequence thanks to an innate ability to organize and store information and reason about solutions to perplexing problems. You can About 86 billion neurons are packed into her skull, and more importantly, her 100 trillion connections that these neurons make to each other make that possible.

In contrast, ChatGPT’s underlying technology features between 500 billion and 1 trillion connections, Hinton said in an interview. That may seem like a huge disadvantage compared to us, but Hinton says OpenAI’s newest AI model, GPT-4, can do hundreds of times more than a single human. says he knows Perhaps they have learning algorithms that are much better than humans, which makes them more efficient at cognitive tasks, he suggests.

AI may already be smarter than us

Researchers have long noted that training artificial neural networks requires both vast amounts of energy and data, so they take much longer than humans to absorb and apply new knowledge. I’ve been That’s no longer the case, argues Hinton, noting that systems like GPT-4 can learn new things very quickly when properly trained by researchers. This is similar to how a trained professional physicist can get new results into his brain much more quickly than the typical high school science student.

This led Hinton to conclude that AI systems may already be outsmarting us. Not only can AI systems learn things faster, they can also share copies of knowledge with each other almost instantly.

It’s an entirely different form of intelligence, he told the publication. A new, better form of intelligence.

War and Rumors of War

What would AI systems smarter than humans do? One of the terrifying possibilities is that malicious individuals, groups, or nations could use them to achieve their own ends. is. Hinton is particularly concerned that these tools could be trained to sway elections and even cause wars.

For example, an election misinformation spread via an AI chatbot could become a future version of an election misinformation spread via Facebook and other social media platforms.

And it may just be the beginning. Hinton said in his article that one should not think that Putin would not create a super-intelligent robot intended to kill Ukrainians. he didn’t hesitate.

Lack of solutions

It is not clear how and who can stop a power like Russia from using AI technology to dominate its neighbors and its own people. Hinton suggests that a global agreement similar to the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention could be a good first step toward establishing international rules against weaponized AI.

The Chemical Weapons Agreement has not stopped what investigators have found likely Syrian attacks using chlorine gas and the nerve agent sarin against civilians during the bloody civil war of 2017 and 2018. It is also worth noting.

David Hamilton, AP Business Reporter

