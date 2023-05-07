A Race That May Be Unstoppable: How Worried Should You Be About AI? | | Artificial Intelligence (AI)





Last Monday, a prominent elderly British scientist threw a grenade into the feverish anthill of researchers and companies currently obsessed with artificial intelligence or AI, a technology mostly called machine learning. . That scientist was Jeffrey Hinton, and the news that he’s leaving Google after doing great work in machine learning over the past decade was a shock. It was the headlines that played an important role in its creation.

It’s no exaggeration to say that this was big news. The tech industry is a huge, excitable beast, prone to irrational frenzy at times: madness. One recent case involved cryptocurrencies and his vision of the future of the Internet, which he called Web3. This, as shrewd young blogger and critic Molly White describes in her memory, is a giant fissure pouring light liquid into the already smoldering earth.

We are currently caught up in a new explosion of frenzy sparked by generative AI chatbots, large language models (LLMs), and other bizarre artifacts made possible by the massive deployment of machine learning. .

Recently, more than 27,000 people, including many familiar with the technology, have become so alarmed by the ongoing rush of Gadalena toward a machine-driven dystopia that they are suspending development of the technology for six months. issued an open letter requesting Advanced AI could be a game changer in the history of life on Earth, and should be planned and managed with due attention and resources, he said.

It was a sweet letter, a reminder of my morning sermons to cats about having to be gentle with small mammals and garden birds. They sniff out new opportunities for world domination, and don’t let a nervous group of intellectuals stand in their way.

That’s why Hinton’s intervention was so important. Because he’s the one who did the research that unlocked the technology that’s currently loose in the world, for better or worse. And that’s a pretty compelling reason to get up and pay attention.

he is a really great person. If there’s such a thing as intellectual pedigree, the Hinton is a thoroughbred.

His father, an entomologist, was a Fellow of the Royal Society. His great-great-grandfather was George Boole, his 19th-century mathematician who invented the logic that underpins all digital computing.

His great-grandfather was mathematician and author Charles Howard Hinton, and his four-dimensional idea has become a staple of science fiction, appearing in 2010s Marvel superhero movies. His cousin, nuclear physicist Joan Hinton, was one of the few women who worked in the wartime Manhattan Project at Los Alamos, which built the first atomic bomb.

One of the reasons artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton left Google was to voice his concerns about technology.Photo: Sarah Lee/The Guardian

As an adult, Hinton has been fascinated by artificial intelligence, especially the question of how to build machines that can learn. His early approach to this was to model the human brain and create the Perceptron, a machine based on a simplified model of biological neurons. In 1958, Cornell University professor Frank Rosenblatt actually built such a thing, and for a while his neural network became a hot topic in the field.

But in 1969, with the publication of a devastating critique by two MIT scholars, Marvin Minsky and Seymour Papert, neural networks suddenly became yesterday’s story.

However, one enthusiastic researcher, Hinton, was convinced that they held the key to machine learning. As New York Times Technology Reporter Cade Metz says, Hinton can not only recognize objects, it can also identify spoken words, understand natural language, carry on conversations, and solve problems humans couldn’t solve on their own. It might solve.

In 1986, he and two colleagues at the University of Toronto show that they used a mathematical technique called back propagation to solve the problem that allowed neural networks to be consistently better learners. published a groundbreaking paper. And in a clever move, Hinton named this approach deep learning. This is a catchy phrase that journalists can catch. (They responded by describing him as the godfather of his AI, which sucks even by tabloid standards.)

In 2012, Google paid $44 million to the fledgling company he and his colleagues founded, and Hinton landed a job at the tech giant. The company does machine learning in his in-house Google Brain group.

During his time at Google, Hinton didn’t say much (at least publicly) about the dangers that technology could lead us to a dystopian future. Until very recently, I thought this existential crisis was a long way off.

But now that he’s a free man again, so to speak, he’s clearly more worried. At the heart of his concern was the fact that the new machines were far superior to humans and learned faster. Backpropagation could be a much better learning algorithm than what we got. We have digital computers that can learn more, faster, and they can teach each other instantly. It’s like someone in the room can instantly transfer what’s in their head to mine.

But what’s even more interesting is that what really worries him is the fact that this powerful technology is entirely in the hands of a few big companies.

Until last year, Hinton told Metz, a Times journalist who profiled him, that Google acted as a proper steward of the technology and was careful not to release anything that could cause harm. .

But now that Microsoft has expanded its Bing search engine with chatbots, Google is challenging Google’s core business and looking to roll out the same kind of technology. Tech giants are embroiled in a race that may be impossible to stop.

he is right He was stepping into uncharted territory.

Well, it’s not completely unknown. When I read Hinton’s move on Monday, what immediately came to mind was the story Richard Rose tells in his monumental history, The Creation of the Atomic Bomb. On September 12, 1933, the great Hungarian theoretical physicist Leo Szilard was waiting to cross the road at an intersection near the British Museum. He had just read a report on the speech Ernest Rutherford had given the day before.In it, the great physicist speaks of moonshine, who seeks the source of power in transmuting atoms.

Szilard suddenly comes up with the idea of ​​a nuclear chain reaction and realizes Rutherford is wrong. As he crossed the street, writes Rhodes, time cracked before him, and he saw the road to the future, death to the world, and all our misery, the shape of what was to come. .

Szilard was a co-author (along with Albert Einstein) of the letter to President Roosevelt (about the danger that Hitler might build an atomic bomb) that led to the Manhattan Project and all that followed.

John Naughton is a columnist for Observer and chair of the Advisory Board of the Minderoo Center for Technology and Democracy at the University of Cambridge.

