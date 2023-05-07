Are you planning to watch Google I/O this week?





After months of rumors and speculation about Google’s hardware plans for 2023, it’s finally time for its grand debut. Google I/O is scheduled for this Wednesday, and we’ll talk more about Android 14, lots of talk about AI, and, of course, all kinds of new hardware to get excited about. It is also a shortened event held for only one day. That should make it easier to see, so I’d like to know if you tune it.

CONTINUE WITH ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO CONTENT ON DAYSCROLL

Let’s focus on the hardware. We already know the Pixel Fold is coming, thanks to the teasing on social media this week. That said, there’s a lot to learn about Google’s first foldable device, including pricing and release dates. It remains to be seen if Google will be able to pull its competitors down, or if it will consider another foldable device that costs close to $2,000. prize.

We also expect the Pixel 7a to arrive. This could include a date-and-date release that shoppers will be able to purchase shortly after I/O ends. It is no exaggeration to say that we do. Following last year’s announcement, there’s also the Pixel Tablet, which appears to be due for a follow-up announcement. And if history is any indication, we may even get an early tease of the Pixel 8 before it arrives later this fall.

But it’s not just hardware. Along with lots of details about Android 14 and the expected release of his second beta, expect it to be less buggy than the first beta with any luck. Google will also focus on AI, which is currently the hottest topic in technology. Even as Microsoft continues to gain fans on Bing after his Bard’s rocky start earlier this year, this is the next chance to impress users with the future of search.

Enough speculation — I want to know if you plan to check out I/O this week. With his entire schedule condensed into his day, it’s easy to catch all your favorite talks all Wednesday. Or, if you’re just interested in the hardware side of things, the main keynote might be enough. Either way, Android Police will bring you all the news from this year’s event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/weekend-poll-are-you-planning-to-watch-google-io-this-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos