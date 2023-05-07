Google Pixel 7 Pro – Buy now or wait for Pixel 8 Pro?





With Google IO 2023 rolling out in just a few days, Google is set to announce the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and possibly the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. why? Last year, for example, Google gave us a good look at the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, months before they officially launched. Also, let’s not forget that the Pixel Tablet was also teased by him a year ago.

With that in mind, is it worth deferring buying the Pixel 7 Pro until the Pixel 8 comes out? The 7 Pro is already over half a year since its release, and while it’s certainly a capable phone, it’s probably a Pixel The 8 and 8 Pro will be the ones that offer an upgrade that stakeholders can’t afford to miss.

What’s the difference?

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

The Pixel 8 Pro is only rumor and speculation for now, so we can only talk about the differences based on those rumors. With that firmly in mind, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to be an evolution of the current Pixel 7 Pro. means a 6.7-inch QHD display with a battery of , and the latest release of Android (should be Android 14 when it arrives). Currently rumored to change, albeit only slightly, is the camera layout, which will include a new sensor and flatter display edges.

The Pixel 8 Pro will also reportedly feature Google Tensor G3, another processor based on Samsung’s Exynos silicon. It’s rumored to be built on the 3nm process, so it’s expected to be more efficient and run cooler compared to what’s currently on the Pixel 7 Pro. It was an advantage attributed to the equipped 7 Pro, but such an advantage never materialized.

Whatever you think about the Pixel 7 Pro, it’s been six months since launch, giving users plenty of time to push the hardware and software to their breaking point and stress test them. What are the aspects of A letter of recommendation should speak for itself. A known quantity. The Pixel 8 Pro, however good it is, isn’t.

It’s also worth noting that the phones and tablets that form part of Google’s IO announcements this year are reportedly powered by the Pixel 7 series’ Tensor G2. In other words, everything Google learned from the insights provided by Pixel 7 series users went into better optimizing the current G2 offering, compared to a theoretical Pixel 8 or 8 Pro SoC. may degrade the overall experience.

So should I wait or buy?

(Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanov)

The Pixel 8 Pro is still expected to be months away from release, so if you want a phone right now, we recommend getting the Pixel 7 Pro. The 7 Pro is a good enough phone once you understand its strengths and weaknesses.

There are also good reasons to take the leap now or in the near future. it’s money

As of May 2023, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro can be found for far below sticker prices. Google often holds discounts and sales through his official Google store. Amazon retailers and carriers are also cutting prices on phones like the Pixel 7 Pro. There are always options for refurbished stores like Backmarket that sell updated Pixel 7 Pros for less. It could mean spending more money for an experience that doesn’t seem right.

