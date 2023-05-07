Beyond passwords: Google Passkey ushers in a new era of digital security





They say no password is a good password. Just as Microsoft and Apple have stepped up in recent years, Google last week announced plans to disable online passwords with something called Passkeys. Companies are calling these steps into a password-free future. Mint explains:

What did Google do?

Last week, Google announced a new feature called Passkeys. This allows users to log on to their Google Accounts using secondary means such as biometrics or USB keys. Essentially, you don’t have to enter your password every time you log on to your account. A Gmail password is also required when a user uses Google to log on to the service, which is also eliminated by such a feature. The feature is similar to Microsoft’s passwordless sign-in, announced in 2021, and Apple’s iCloud Keychain Logon, which comes with iOS 16the company’s mobile phone software.

How does the passkey work?

Google allows users to tag their Gmail passwords to physical authentication devices such as USB keys or biometrics on Android or iOS devices. A user can also generate a QR code for her on their desktop device. This QR code of him is scanned with a smartphone to log on to his account. A user can revoke access from a device from their Google account, giving him a backup device that can access his account if he loses his primary authentication device. This feature is especially useful for developers and enterprise users who need to log on to many accounts in their daily work.

Show full image

Why is my Google passkey important?

Google’s Android and Gmail are being used by more people, even though Microsoft and Apple did it first.To enable

Allowing users to log on without a password could greatly facilitate adoption of such services. Passkeys aren’t just limited to Android devices. You can also use his Apple FaceID as his second layer of authentication to log on to your account.

So is the future passwordless?

The idea of ​​logging on without a password is actually quite old, with LastPass dating back to 2008. It acts as a master password and stealing it can grant access to all other passwords. Because Windows, Android, and Apple devices are always logged on to a user’s respective account, these master passwords are typically entered only once during device setup.

What if these companies were hacked?

It’s much harder for hackers to compromise Google, Apple, or Microsoft. Even then, passwords are usually stored in hashed form on the server and cannot be decrypted without the authentication key. In fact, when a biometric is authenticated, the device uses a decryption key to send a signal to these companies’ servers to confirm that it’s actually the correct user trying to log on. Users should only protect their master-her password and do not share it with anyone.

