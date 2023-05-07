Say goodbye to Google Passwords and welcome to Google Passkey





Tech giant Google is building a new security feature called Passkey into its devices and platforms. Instead of having to enter your Google Account password, Passkey allows you to securely authenticate yourself via a facial recognition system or fingerprint scanner.

This new login method helps prevent your login information from being stolen and protects your privacy from fraudsters. is easier to do.

What is the difference between password and passkey?

A password is a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols used to log into your account. The problem with passwords has always been that hackers have found ways to steal them. Especially if one person uses the same password for multiple accounts. Then two-factor authentication was created for him to add an extra layer of security, but even this feature isn’t always reliable.

With a passkey, Google users don’t have to worry about remembering complex passwords or using two-factor authentication. A passkey lets you sign in to apps and websites using a biometric sensor (such as your fingerprint or facial recognition), PIN, or pattern, so you don’t have to remember and manage passwords. A passkey is linked to every device added to your Google Account.

Passkey addresses two major problems associated with passwords: phishing and data breaches. Passkeys are more secure than passwords because they are not reused on multiple sites like passwords are, reducing the potential damage if your credentials are stolen. While not perfect, passkeys are expected to improve the current state of password security.

Google users no longer need to remember long and complex passwords and instead use passkeys.

Are passkeys safe to use?

Yes, passkeys are a safer and easier alternative to passwords. It also greatly reduces the chances of information being leaked in a data breach. With a passkey, your biometric information is never exposed to his website or app. Biometric data never leaves your personal device.

And if you’re worried about Google having access to your facial or fingerprint data, don’t worry. When you log in using a passkey, only your public key and the signature used to verify your private key are shared with Google, these safeguards do not include facial or fingerprint data.

How passkeys work on Google

After you add a passkey to your Google account, Google will start prompting for it when you sign in with your account or perform sensitive actions. The passkey itself is stored locally on his computer or mobile his device and requires a screen lock biometric or PIN to verify your identity. Biometric data is never shared with Google or other third parties. Screen lock just unlocks the passkey locally.

If you choose a passkey in your Google account, Google will ask for a passkey.

Should I still use a password manager?

A passkey is not necessarily a replacement for a password manager. In fact, the downside of using passkeys is that it relies on passkey issuers such as Google to be technically flawless. This is not the real world. If Google can’t validate your passkey, you risk being locked out until it can.

It will be some time before all websites support passkeys, so traditional passwords will continue to be required in the near future. The company has not yet fully transitioned to using only passkeys, so passwords and his two-factor authentication are still available for Google accounts and devices as well.

How do I set a passkey for Google? Go to tog.co/passkeys and log in to your Google account.[+パスキーを作成する]Click.[続行]Click. Create a passkey using your fingerprint, face, screen lock, or hardware security key.[完了]Click.

final thoughts

Google’s new passkey feature makes logins more secure by eliminating the need to remember complex passwords and reducing the risk of phishing and data breaches. Again, your passkey is safe to use and you can now log in to various Google features like Gmail and Google Docs. However, passkeys are not yet available on all websites, so we recommend using a password manager to keep track of all your passwords for your Google accounts and devices, as well as his two-factor authentication. I am still using passkey only.

Have you tried using Google Passkey? Write to CyberGuy.com/Contact and let us know.

