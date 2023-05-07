Onvis Wins Thread Group’s Innovation Enabler Award





Onvis/ChampOn, creators of innovative smart devices that help consumers around the world build smart, fun and safe homes, today announced it has received an Innovation Enabler Award from Thread Group. This is an appreciation of the innovation and dedication that the Onvis team has shown in their innovative smart home products.

Launched in 2015, the Thread Group Innovation Enabler Program recognizes early-stage companies around the world for their innovative approaches to solving IoT challenges using the Thread protocol. The award supports the creative possibilities that startups bring to the IoT ecosystem by giving them access to resources and networks within Thread Group.

“As an industry alliance, Thread Group is constantly looking for new ways to enable IoT convergence and address security, energy footprint, and network layer architecture challenges, and our members are committed to this mission. We hold the key.” Marketing, Thread Group. “The Thread Group Innovation Enabler Program advances this mission by giving start-ups the opportunity to define the IoT through access to Thread technology and its members. It builds on the wealth of innovation found in Thread products.”

Thread is a reliable, secure, ultra-low-power networking protocol that delivers fast response times, extended range, and long battery life for a better connected experience. An IP-based open standard, Thread allows home automation devices such as lights, thermostats, door locks, sensors, and smart speakers to be easily and securely integrated into smart homes and buildings, and directly connected to the cloud. .

Onvis (ChampOn) General Manager Bon Chen said: “I couldn’t be more excited to receive the Thread Group Innovation Enabler Award. The upgrade from Bluetooth to Thread, Onvis Apple HomeKit products, CT3, SMS2, CS2 and HS2 is perfectly aligned with the Onvis product vision.” The Thread mesh network and Onvis battery-powered solutions will allow customers to use our products almost anywhere in their homes.”

About thread groups

Founded in 2013, the non-profit Thread Group is focused on making Thread the foundation for the Internet of Things in homes and commercial buildings. Built on open standards, Thread is a low-power wireless networking protocol that enables end-to-end, secure, and scalable direct connectivity between IoT devices, mobile devices, and the Internet. And because Thread is IP-based, it integrates seamlessly with many environments, apps, devices, and clouds. Thread Group offers a rigorous certification program to ensure device interoperability and a great user experience. Thread is backed by industry leaders such as Amazon, Apple, Google Nest, Lutron, Nordic Semiconductors, NXP Semiconductors, OSRAM, Qualcomm, Siemens, Silicon Labs, Samsung SmartThings, Somfy and Yale Security.

About Ombis

Since its launch in 2018, Onvis, a leading brand in the smart home industry, has made a name for itself as a technological vanguard. In recent months, Onvis has announced a series of his HomeKit and Matter over Thread products. The user base enjoying Onvis Thread products is expanding into ecosystems such as Google, Alexa and SmartThings. Integrating two state-of-the-art technologies Matter and Thread, the Onvis S4 smart plug takes smart home he living to an unprecedented level.

The Shopify store (https://onvis.myshopify.com) is offering a 40% discount on the Onvis Thread Matter Smart Plug S4 pre-sale!

Note to editors: Onvis is a trademark of ChampOn Co., Ltd. All other company or product names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230507005002/en/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.silicon.co.uk/press-release/onvis-recognized-by-thread-group-with-innovation-enabler-award The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos