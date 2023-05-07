



What You Need to Know The Pixel tablet briefly appeared on Amazon Japan, revealing its specs, potential price, and release date. Google’s latest tablet will be powered by the Tensor G2 and will have a 10.95-inch LCD display. According to the listing, the price is 80,000 yen, or about $590, and the release date is June 20th.

With just days to go until the Google I/O 2023 keynote, it looks like Google can’t stop the leak. A new listing briefly popped up on Amazon Japan (via WinFuture), apparently confirming Google’s entire spec sheet for his upcoming Pixel Tablet.

The listing revealed that the Pixel tablet would feature a 10.95-inch LCD display with 2560×1600 resolution and offer a peak brightness of 500 nits. Powering the tablet is Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, paired with 8 GB of RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any mention of microSD card support.

(Image credit: Amazon Japan/Wayback Machine)

Video calls are handled by an 8MP selfie camera centered on the top bezel when held in landscape orientation. There’s also an 8MP rear camera, but not much has been shared about whether it has any “special” camera features.

Other features shared on this list include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and support for a 27Wh battery that delivers up to 12 hours of juice. Additionally, this listing seems to confirm that the Pixel Tablet will support his USI 2.0. USI 2.0 is the same standard that many Chromebooks are best at for stylus input.

A few press images of the accompanying dock have also emerged, but these don’t provide any information that hasn’t leaked yet. Turn it into a smart home hub.

Quandt, meanwhile, was also able to get me what looked like the full spec sheet for the device, telling me everything I needed to know about the Pixel tablet.

The Internet Archive took a snapshot of the list before it was removed, so here’s the complete list of Google Pixel Tablet specs. Thanks to @alfawien for the tip.

see next

Finally, Amazon Japan listed the price of the Pixel Tablet as around 80,000 yen, or around $590. This is for the tablet itself and does not include the dock, but thanks to previous leaks we know the dock will cost around $130. I wouldn’t be surprised if Google offers a bundle that includes both the Pixel Tablet and a docking station, though pricing is still unknown. was pointing

Google will announce the launch of its Pixel tablets alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a during its I/O 2023 keynote on Wednesday, May 10.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/tablets/google-pixel-tablet-amazon-japan-leak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos