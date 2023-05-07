How technology will change our lives in the Dayton area





Models were then asked to expand on how this would affect Dayton specifically, followed by someone with a bachelor’s degree.

Since its November release, ChatGPT has amassed millions of users and is already disrupting many areas of life and work. Generative AI chatbots work conversationally, answering questions and synthesizing their answers.

At the same time, the proliferation of ChatGPT usage has raised serious questions about the future of work and the ethics of artificial intelligence and machine learning as a whole.

What is AI

A machine learning model (artificial intelligence) is a file, often invisible to humans, that has been trained to recognize types of patterns and predict outcomes from those patterns.

Pablo Iannero, a professor of law and technology at the University of Dayton, says there’s nothing new about humans trying to make machines think like humans. But for the first time in history, machines can communicate and learn from each other without human intervention.

Artificial intelligence becomes very important when you combine different things. One is machine learning, another is the Internet of Things, and the third is blockchain.

Combine these three things with very fast programming and learning and you’re in the situation you are in today. Computers can learn by themselves.

The Internet of Things is the idea that any object, such as a smart refrigerator or a sensor in your car, can collect data and send it to the internet. Blockchain, a technology that decentralizes the recording of digital transactions along computational nodes, is famously associated with cryptocurrencies.

Large language models like ChatGPT and image generators like Midjourney and Dall-E pull data from the billions of words and images that exist on the internet.

ChatGPT is already being used to write everything from children’s books to code. His science professor at Wright State University, Krishna Prasad Thirunarayan, can also be manipulated into giving wrong answers to basic math problems, allowing him to confidently fabricate facts and evidence. says it can.

“It leaves me with mixed feelings,” he said. is not ready yet.

Like any tool, artificial intelligence can be used for good and sometimes for malicious purposes. Facial recognition software, which helps catch criminals, could also be misused by governments to track and harass citizens, either intentionally or by misidentification, Thirunarayan said.

Tirunarayan said premature over-reliance on these not-yet-foolproof technologies could have disastrous consequences without adequate safety measures in place.

law and ethics

Artificial intelligence tools propose to disrupt legal practice in a number of ways. Paralegals and other legal professionals are at risk of having their jobs automated by language learning models.

But the legal world also faces major challenges. It’s about creating laws and regulations that protect humans operating AI tools.

Pablo Ianello, a professor of law and technology at the University of Dayton, says law tends to lag behind the technological world and the social value that accompanies their development.

Artificial intelligence is changing the way we look at life. Iannero said that because the world is changing, so will the laws.

According to Iannello, current data collection legislation is based on the concept of consent. Every time you visit our website or create an account with Facebook or Google, you agree to our terms of use, including data collection.

You have your cookie policy and you can track things from my browser and send me ads, he said. This will change because you can predict when it will change. For preferences you haven’t developed yet,[同意する]must be clicked. So can you do it legally?

According to the latest AI Impacts Survey, nearly half of 731 leading AI researchers believe there is at least a 10% chance that AI that can learn at the same level as humans can have very negative outcomes.

The worst thing, said Iannero, is that it looks good. We don’t have to worry about politicians. Don’t worry about corrupt people. You don’t have to worry about spoilage because the machine will take care of the problem for you.

But if so, who will control the machine?

work

In March, OpenAI released a report that found that about 80% of the U.S. workforce could have at least 10% of AI-affected tasks.

A March report by investment banking giant Goldman-Sachs found that generative AI as a whole could expose the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs to automation worldwide.

When AI is trained on an extensive code base, it can templatize and eliminate mundane programming tasks. This could mean more time to do important and potentially more interesting tasks, but it could also mean a loss of routine work, says Thirunarayan. .

According to OpenAI researchers, the impact will affect all wage levels, with higher-paying jobs likely to be at greater risk. Most affected are office and administrative support systems, finance and accounting, healthcare, customer service, and creative industries such as public relations and the arts.

Many have recognized that AI tends to complement or influence many jobs. For example, many thought that white-collar workers had higher immunity in areas such as truck driving. Innovation in Academic Technology and Curriculum at the University of Dayton.

But most people with some understanding of today’s AI and tomorrow’s AI knew that this would affect everyone.

The Goldman Sachs report hypothesizes that while many jobs will be exposed to automation, some jobs will be created to offset them in areas supporting machine learning and information technology.

But another study shows that the decline in wages that has affected blue-collar workers over the past 40 years is now affecting white-collar workers as well. In 2021, the National Bureau of Economic Research found that automation technology was the leading cause of income inequality in the United States, with 50% to 70% of wage declines since 1980 being due to automation displacing blue-collar workers. claimed to be due to

All of these issues can have far-reaching consequences. They can widen the social divide between the haves and have-nots, and between those who are tech-savvy and those who do not have the same skills. Tirunarayan said it frees you from mundane chores and makes time for you to pursue higher goals.

total

In March, ChatGPT successfully passed the bar exam, moving closer to the 90th percentile of aspiring lawyers taking the exam, researchers say. However, the latest version of ChatGPT, his GPT-4, has yet to pass the exam to become a CPA.

One reason for this is that ChatGPT struggles with math and critical thinking, says David Rich, senior manager and CPA at Clark Schaefer Hackett.

Rich says he uses GPT-4 two to three times a week for everything from accounting research to writing notes, but the output text requires a lot of editing work.

I’m a pretty picky writer, but it’s always nice to have a good starting point, even if it’s just an idea. Probably saves me about 80% of the time I spend getting my first first draft Well done, says Rich.

ChatGPT isn’t the only artificial intelligence disrupting the accounting world. The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants is one of several organizations that are developing what they call dynamic audit solutions to improve the way auditors conduct audits.

Reasons why companies value CPAs include interpersonal relationships, critical thinking, and the ability of an accountant to know the inside and outside of the business. This is something that machines can’t replicate, he says, Rich.

For large manufacturing companies, we know how the CEO interacts with the CFO and how they interact with the board of directors. This is something AI will never be able to do. I wouldn’t say never, but it would be hard to really capture the value proposition it brings, Rich said.

education

ChatGPT threw a wrench in higher education. Used correctly, the software can easily write essays that are almost indistinguishable from those of human college students. The University of Dayton student is one of many students currently doing their homework on ChatGPT, and the university should consider how it teaches classes in all areas.

AI is huge for us, both in terms of its impact on learning, its impact on students, and the way we learn today, Wright said.

This phenomenon has received mixed reviews from educators across the country. Some call for better anti-cheat software, while others say this marks a broader shift in work.

Another challenge is how to incorporate AI so that when students graduate, wherever they are and whatever they’re doing, they’ll have the skills they need to succeed in the workplace, says Wright. says Mr.

public relations

AI may be good enough for college essays, but not enough to produce practical, professional writing, said Gery Deer, who owns and operates GLD Communications and the Jamestown Comet newspaper in Jamestown. said.

I think what I can really smell is that it’s a little too formulaic, he said.

Nonetheless, ChatGPT is poised to be a significant part of public relations. Deer says he lost his job because of ChatGPT, but that’s not his biggest concern.

I’m not too worried about that as I have enough work to get around. There is no audience consideration in the material, he said.

Quality work costs money, but creative work is seen as one of the easiest jobs to cut costs, says Deer.

Dia said she doesn’t worry too much about losing her job. I’m more concerned with the level of junk I have to compete with now.

A group of artists filed a class action lawsuit against image generators Stable Diffusion and Midjourney in January. The AI ​​image generator trains on millions of images created by thousands of artists who post their work on the internet. The model learns from the art provided in the dataset, so the user can generate images of those artist styles in seconds, but as it stands, the artist whose style is referenced he can’t see a single cent. .

An artist only has style, says Deer. All I can do as a writer is rearrange words, but that’s my style.

Top 10 occupations most exposed to Human Machine Large Language Models (ChatGPT):

Mathematician

tax accountant

financial quant analyst

writer and author

Web and Digital Interface Designer

researcher

Interpreter/Translator

public relations specialist

animal scientist

poet, lyricist, author

According to ChatGPT, the top 10 occupations most exposed to large-scale machine language models are:

Mathematician

Accountants and auditors

news analyst, reporter, journalist

Legal secretary and administrative assistant

Clinical Data Manager

Climate Change Policy Analyst

blockchain engineer

Court reporter and simultaneous captioner

Proofreader and Copy Marker

correspondent

Source: Open AI

