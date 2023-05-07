New Age tech stocks are witnessing a mixed week, with the Bears returning and DroneAcharya posting the biggest gains.





Nine of the 14 New Age tech stocks covered by Inc42s rose between 0.07% and more than 16% in this week’s BSE, with DroneAcharya emerging as the biggest winner.

Fino Payments Bank, DroneAcharya and Paytm this week reported generally strong FY23 results.

Sensex fell 0.1% to 61,054.29 while Nifty50 rose slightly to end the weekend at 18,069

Despite strong economic data and a healthy fourth quarter of 2023 performance, new generation tech stocks performed mixed this week as the bear market returned to the broader stock market. Selling pressure on HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd pushed the benchmark index lower over the weekend.

Drone startup DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations emerged as the biggest winner, with nine of the 14 New Age tech stocks covered by Inc42s gaining in the BSE range from 0.07% to over 16%.

IndiaMART InterMESH (up 10.8%), Nykaa (up 5.6%), Paytm (up 5.3%) and Zomato (up 1%) were among the other gainers of the week.

Fino Payments Bank, DroneAcharya and Paytm reported mostly positive results for fiscal year 2023 this week.

Fino Payments Banks shares rose a day after the company reported a 52.3% year-on-year increase in net profit for fiscal year 2023 to 65.08 Cr, but fell later in the week. Overall, the stock ended the week down about 0.1%.

Meanwhile, Delhibury saw its biggest drop of the week, dropping about 5% on the BSE.

In the broader stock market, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 fell more than 1% on Friday from Thursday’s close. Sensex fell 0.1% this week to 61,054, while the Nifty50 rose slightly to end the weekend at 18,069.

There were only four trading sessions this week as the market was closed on Monday (May 1st) for Maharashtra Day.

Prashant Tapse, senior vice president of research at Meta Equities, called for a massive profit-taking sell amid the HDFC twin sell-off, U.S. bank woes and Wall Street bearish signs. In the background, he said the market was in a bearish state.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal, said the market will also take cues from inflation data, exit polls on Karnataka elections and next week’s ongoing earnings season.

Let’s take a closer look at the performance of some new-age technology stocks this week.

The 14 new-age technology stocks covered by Inc42s ended the week with a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, compared with $28.14 billion last week.

Paytms Loss Declines Further in Q4

Paytm reported a 78% decrease in net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 to INR 167.5 Cr compared to last year. This is followed by a 57% decrease from 392.1 Cr in Q3 FY2023. Fueled by business growth across the industry, Paytms’ operating revenue increased 51% year-on-year (YoY) and 13% quarter-on-quarter, bringing him to INR 2,334.5 Cr in the fourth quarter.

The fintech giant disbursed a loan of 1.19 Cr worth of INR 12,554 Cr in the fourth quarter.

Paytm’s share price rose 5.3% this week, rising in all four sessions on expectations of reporting strong growth in the fourth quarter. The stock ended Friday’s session at INR 689.45 on the BSE.

The company reported fourth quarter results after market hours on Friday. The company’s stock price is expected to maintain its strong growth momentum.

According to Ganesh Dongre, senior manager of technical research at Anand Rathi, traders can buy the counter at around INR 650 in the short term. He expects the share price to rise to around INR 740 levels in the next one to two weeks.

Meanwhile, Paytm said on Saturday (May 6) that it had disbursed a loan of 41 Lakh worth INR 4,115 Cr in April, up 56% and 148% year-on-year respectively. Month-on-month, the amount of loans disbursed decreased by 8% from INR 4,468 Cr in March.

DroneAcharya grows big

DroneAcharya’s share price rose 16.4% this week, marking a third straight session of gains as it reported strong financial results for fiscal year 2023.

In its first financial results filed after its stock market debut in December 2022, DroneAcharya recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of INR 3.42 Cr, up 742% year-on-year. The startup’s operating revenue increased by 417% year-on-year to INR 18.57 Cr in FY23.

DroneAcharya expects its revenue to triple in FY24 due to its recent foray into manufacturing and rising demand for drone pilots.

Despite a sharp rally earlier this week, the drone startup’s share price fell 3.5% on Friday, ending the session at INR 152.5 on the BSE due to a broader market downturn.

DroneAcharya’s shares are trading at around 50% above its listing price of INR 102.

However, Anand Rathis Dongre believes the stock is highly volatile and is trading in line with broader market sentiment.

A stop loss around INR 125 can be held for the long term, he said, adding that the stock could rise to levels of INR 180-INR 185 in the coming weeks.

Delhibury’s Biggest Loser

Shares of logistics unicorn Delhiberry plummeted in all four sessions, ending the weekend at INR 355.65, down nearly 5% on the BSE.

Delhivery resigned from senior management this week and Sunil Kumar Bansal stepped down from his position as secretary and compliance officer. This comes at a time when even large startups such as Nykaa and Zomato have seen the exodus of several top-level executives in recent months.

Overall, Delhibury’s shares have been on an upward trend since mid-April when brokerage firm Bernstein began covering the stock in its Market Performance Ratings.

While the broker was positive about Delhibury’s long-term growth prospects, it also highlighted short-term hurdles for the logistics giant.

According to Dongre, Delhi’s share price has corrected in the short term and could drop to INR 330, which would be a good entry point. Target for the stock is around INR 370-INR 380. He added that this counter now has dip purchases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inc42.com/buzz/new-age-tech-stocks-witness-a-mixed-week-as-bears-return-droneacharya-biggest-gainer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos