Labor Market War: ChatGPT vs Juniors





Graphic design, content creation, or even programming – today’s AI systems know how to perform tasks that can replace employees, especially when complex decision-making and new product development are not required. Therefore, the first workers to be replaced by artificial intelligence are thought to be the workers who are doing these jobs today to learn, gain experience and become more professional, i.e. juniors. will be split. Plot twists are provided by the same artificial intelligence system. Because it shortens the learning and training time and also gives an advantage to the juniors.

“People are the driving force of the company. Juniors are a great workforce, they have modern knowledge and a lot of energy. It takes years to get there, years to learn and grow in the profession,” says Dr. Rafi Yoeli, a lecturer in artificial intelligence in Technion’s Department of Continuing Education. “There are AI tools within organizations that are designed to store the knowledge of people who have retired or been promoted to management positions, and these systems act as mentors to younger people. , which includes 70-80% of the expertise of our employees.There is a revolution happening within organizations that enables juniors to work on projects and act like they have years of experience and knowledge.”

3 View gallery

Junior.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

According to him, the organization will not only give up its juniors for the introduction of artificial intelligence tools, but will also lead the assimilation of new technologies.

“This integration of new AI technologies among a company’s workforce will require managers to deal with new variables in areas that managers and employees are not yet familiar with,” said the software developer. said Aviv Hooker, CRO and co-founder of Faddom. Map your hybrid IT infrastructure with a focus on business applications and the impact of changes in IT architecture. “Such an integration process requires a strategy that considers how these innovative technological capabilities can be used to gain an edge over competitors. , It is possible to leverage juniors, who have strong ties to technology, and it is also believed that cheaper labor can examine these tools and determine how to properly integrate them within their organisations.”

Just last week, it was revealed that IBM would freeze the hiring of 7,800 employees. Because their tasks can be completed by artificial intelligence. According to CEO Arvind Krishna, hiring will slow down or freeze, mostly in back-office departments such as HR. Krishna also said that his 30% of positions that do not require a client meeting he could be replaced within five years. IBM’s announcement may be populist and an attempt to ride the AI ​​wave, but the real reason for cutting the workforce is the economic crisis and especially the tech crisis. , Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. That said, it’s clear that we are facing major changes in the job market.

3 View gallery

Dr. Rafi Yoel

(Credit: School of Continuing Education of the Technion.)

There is considerable irony in the fact that IBM, a pioneer in AI tool development, has announced that it will potentially replace 7,800 employees with machines.

“About 10 years ago, IBM developed Watson, an artificial intelligence software that allows inexperienced young doctors from Africa with little access to Western medicine to make diagnoses like the best doctors in New York. “It’s nothing new today that artificial intelligence not only performs effective searches in information databases, but also creates and supports the creative skills of employees,” says Technion’s Data and Decision Sciences. Professor Avigdor Gal of the department said.

Workers in these positions feel threatened because generative artificial intelligence is entering the creative arena, according to Gal. Research also shows that AI can replace or improve less experienced workers in many areas. “Artificial intelligence creates a new type of competitive job market, one in which success does not necessarily depend on experience, but on the realization of the ability to leverage technology,” says Gall. “Juniors will be able to compete better with those with more experience, and in fact will raise the overall level of the market as a whole in terms of creativity and products, creating a more efficient and advanced labor market.”

“Just as the use of computers was introduced into schools to enable a shift to teaching more abstract subjects, the industrial revolution enabled a shift to the production of more sophisticated products. As such, the artificial intelligence created will upgrade jobs, enter markets and open up more areas to juniors hitherto closed due to inexperience,” said Dell Technologies Capital Israel and Yair Snir, Managing Director of Europe, said.

3 View gallery

Yair Sunir

(Photo: Dell Technologies Capital)

Juniors will remain in the company, but what will change is their assignment. “With the introduction of new technologies, machines will do many things that people used to do manually. It’s about creating an organization,” he says Snir. “In an organization, work is always divided between juniors, seniors, and in-between.

Implementing AI systems will lead to evolution within the organization, Snir said. Integration starts with very simple tasks that someone has to control. Machines are given time to learn, just like new hires have an onboarding period. “The cost of consolidating the machines may actually be higher than estimated, but in the end it will be a rearrangement of technical tasks and tasks that machines can and cannot do. ”

When new employees start working at a company, they have to learn, experiment, and fill gaps. Often they are new to the organization and are reluctant to ask questions, but they need knowledge to move forward and be effective. Now, when Junior has access to artificial intelligence tools, things are changing. They don’t need to question senior employees. They can turn to AI tools.

“Instead of your juniors asking their colleagues or managers, or spending a lot of time researching problems and questions on the Internet, ChatGPT allows them to get answers in seconds. I use ChatGPT as my first aid when writing code, and my marketing team uses it for answering technical questions, proofreading, improving my English, drafting drafts, and creating content.” said Liat Dvir, chief people strategy officer at Ermetic.

The AI ​​tools that exist today are already changing the job market. Despite the threat, so far, juniors do not appear to be in danger. On the contrary, they are the main beneficiaries of the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace.To improve the work of customer service representatives A new study of workplaces using engineered artificial intelligence tools found that the use of AI is especially helpful for new and inexperienced employees.

A study by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) found that AI tools improve work efficiency, especially for new hires. The study investigated the use of AI chatbots by customer service representatives and found that an employee with two months of experience using AI was less likely than he had six months of experience using AI. I have found that I am doing my job as well as the employees who have. Reduced learning time.

The study’s authors conclude that artificial intelligence tools can help inexperienced employees communicate with customers like experienced employees. Additionally, the study found that juniors with less than six months of experience were more productive and less likely to leave after using AI tools. For experienced workers, artificial intelligence tools have not been very helpful in their jobs.

For example, Sisense implemented an AI plugin into their developer work environment called CoPilot and reported a 30-50% increase in productivity. Eitan Sofer, his VP Engineering at Sisense, said: For example, they write the code and it is published to a source that he 90% of the developers have agreed to.These tools are relevant to juniors in all areas.Juniors in the product management area of ​​the company recently I started using advanced AI tools like ChatGPT. Creating characterization documents and marketing content that would otherwise take a long time. The product has proven to be of very high quality and saves invaluable work time. Switch to using Waze and Maps As well, the dangers of overusing these tools are: You lose the independent ability to develop code when necessary. ”

The danger for organizations using AI tools is dependence that ultimately causes them to lose control of their decision making. The intention is to create a system of checks and balances to prevent such situations, Snir explains.

Not a reason to keep functioning or lose control, Samsung announced this week that it will ban employees from using generative artificial intelligence tools. The company is concerned about how services like ChatGPT and Google Bard store user data.

Other organizations are embracing technology and young workers are leading the way. His Netanel Kosovsky, his Netcraft head at Elad Software Systems, said: “It was very at the time, but it slowly improved. The big adopters of these tools were the younger employees who make up 75% of the team. It will be taken over by older and more experienced employees.Their role in adopting new technologies is very important and will lead us to change and innovate. I see AI as a trend, like many I’ve experienced in my career.”

