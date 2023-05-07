“Me next”: Who’s in the Google Pixel commercial?





With the right face and the right moves, you can get everyone’s attention without doing anything special. A Google Pixel commercial set on a basketball court has been airing in many versions since early 2023. An extended version can be found here, but what became very popular was a short ad featuring a man using Google Translate live saying “I’m next”. Let’s see who the guy is and where we met him.

I’m next. Google Pixel Translate / Who is in the basketball commercial?

In the 2023 Pixel commercial set on a basketball court, two guys are talking using Google Translate. One, an anonymous tall man, says in Russian, “I’m next.” Another is internet personality and comedian Dolski. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.

Druski, whose real name is Drew Dawit Desbordes, is a social media personality and comedian who became famous for his comedy skits and pranks on video social networks. His rise to fame started in 2017 when he started posting comedy videos on his Instagram. He quickly gained a following and started collaborating with other popular social media personalities of his. In 2019, he joined his TikTok, a video-sharing app, where he continued to grow his fan base with humorous and often outrageous content.

His popularity caught the attention of well-known rap artists in the American music landscape, who involved him in their official videos. Druski can be seen in Laugh Now Cry Later’s Drake and Lil Durk, as well as the bus driver in Jack Harlows Tyler Hero. These days, Druski is touring as a comedian, which you can see in the dates he’s announced on his Instagram.

His character will be in the spotlight in a 2023 Google Pixel commercial, despite being surrounded by a group of stars including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Greene, Joel Embiid, Jason Tatum, Taylor Lukes and Jimmy Goldstein. you can guess.

