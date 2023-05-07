How Rio de Janeiro brought Web Summit to Brazil





May 7, 2023 11:11 4 min read (Updated: May 7, 2023 11:18)

With nearly 30 million reais (6 million US dollars) spent by private companies and non-profits, Rio de Janeiro will host the first Web Summit outside of Europe in 2023 and for the next five years.

This amount is effectively half of what the Portuguese government agreed to pay annually (US$12.8 million) when the main event was moved from Dublin to Lisbon in 2018 and a 10-year commitment was set for the city. is. According to Artur Pereira, his country manager at his Web Summit in Brazil, the event will help make the Portuguese capital a European tech hub, and “we want to do the same in Rio de Janeiro.”

Since Lisbon started hosting the event, the flow of venture capital to Portuguese start-ups has increased from an average of €30m per year between 2010 and 2015 to €500m (US$572.7m) in 2018 , a 20-fold increase to €1.5 billion in 2021. Due to the current global liquidity slump, his investment volume for 2022 has been reduced to €710 million.

Web Summit Rio’s main partners are Latin America’s largest corporate investment bank, Ita BBA, blockchain company Transfero, and local institutions that provide professional education focused on trade in goods, services and tourism. It was Senac-RJ. Senac-RJ is linked to Fecomrcio-RJ, the state trade federation of Rio de Janeiro.

Antonio Florencio de Queiroz Junior, chairman of Fecomrcio-RJ and ambassador for this year’s Web Summit Rio, said Senac-RJ has pledged up to 20 million reais to Invest.Rio, the city’s innovation agency, The Brazil Report is talking to

“But due to Sebrae plus Fecomrcio-RJ itself, Senac-RJ did not reach this limit. [another organization focused on fostering micro and small businesses] In addition to the private company, we also paid for some of the hosting rights,” Queiroz said.

Senac-RJ has committed 18 million reais to Invest.Rio, including not only Web Summit, but future projects aimed at fostering innovation.

The local government estimates that the event will generate 1.2 billion reais for the local market over the six editions. This year alone, visitors are expected to have spent 66.9 million reais in the city.

We have plans for Rio and Web Summit is part of that plan. Photo: Ein Noonan/Web Summit Rio (via Sportsfile)

“But most important is the strategic quality of citizenship that the conference will bring to Rio. The world already sees Rio as a leisure destination. will be,” said Chico Burges, City Secretary for Economic Development and Innovation for the City of Rio.

Ita BBA declined to disclose the amount of its investment in Web Summit. Could not find Transfero’s communication team.

Web Summit as part of a broader plan

Bringing the Web Summit to Rio is part of Mayor Eduardo Paes’s larger agenda, which aims to transform Brazil’s tourism hub into a tech hub. A key part of this plan is a project called “Porto Maravalley” (a portmanteau of Porto Maravilha, Rio’s former dock area being regenerated, and Silicon Valley).

Since November 2022, the city government has invested nearly BRL 40 million in refurbishing a set of old warehouses in Porto Maravilla, transforming it into a 10,000-square-meter technology center that can accommodate up to 400 startups.

The Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics, a research and educational institution affiliated with the Ministry of Science and Technology, will occupy half of Porto Malavalley and launch its first free higher education courses. This course is offered to students from other states and regions countries that have performed well in the Brazilian Mathematical Olympiad.

This old port area and city center of Rio has new city rules allowing the construction of high-rise and mixed-use buildings that combine commercial and residential functions as a way to revitalize the area. Together with Porto Malavalley, this should attract at least 13,000 inhabitants.

On top of that, tech companies that want to set up shop in Porto Maravilla will get a 5% to 2% reduction in the city tax rate on their services.

The city expects work to be completed and the project to begin in the second half of this year.

On Thursday, the final day of Web Summit Rio, Paes said in a press conference that the city will begin public investment in the coming days to directly foster local startups and technology companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brazilian.report/liveblog/web-summit-rio/2023/05/07/how-web-summit-rio-brazil/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos