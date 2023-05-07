SOFEX to introduce the latest technologies and systems at the AIDTSEC 2023 conference…





Special Operations Forces for Exhibitions and Conferences in Amman Jordan (SOFEX) has announced the second edition of the Artificial Intelligence in Defense Technology and Cybersecurity (AIDTSEC) conference and exhibition.

Held over two days on September 45 at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center in the Dead Sea, the two-day event focuses on the importance of leveraging strategic approaches in information security and smart applications.

The theme of the conference, “Networking for Digital Innovation,” emphasizes two main pillars: content and innovation in the face of increasingly prevalent cybersecurity threats.

brig. SOFEX Chairman of the Board, General Youssef Al-Khatib, stressed the need for cooperation and exchange of expertise in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, stating, “The focus of the conference is to showcase the latest technologies and systems. ‘ said.

Launch of the Army Tone Competition This year’s edition includes the launch of the first edition of the “Army Son” competition designed for military and security agencies.

The competition seeks to bring together a select group of cybersecurity and cryptography experts to collate plans and theories to help combat and manage hacking and electronic forensic investigations.

Competition winners will be announced at the AIDTSEC 2023 Closing Ceremony after four days of competition covering challenges such as cryptography, electronic forensic investigation, web intrusion, open source data, reverse engineering, and more.

Ratib Abu Al-Ragheb, sales director of JODDB, told Jordan News that the center will support the conference by organizing an ‘ArmyTone’ competition.

He stressed the need for regulatory directives on ethics in artificial intelligence around the world.

The AIDTSEC conference is held every two years with the support of the Jordanian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, and several public and private sector partners.

Introducing the latest technologies and developments in AI with a focus on content and innovation, designed to help you find critical solutions to everyday tasks, data protection, cybersecurity, and other AI-related problems .

Ahmad Al-Taweel, CEO of SOFEX, a platform for professionals, said that all domestic and international partners will be emphasized its commitment to

He praised the success of the first edition of the conference as a great motivation to organize a second edition, and said the conference was a great opportunity to communicate with government officials, military personnel, information technology experts, investors, and regional and international delegations. said to provide an ideal platform for and government officials.

Ayman Mazahreh, co-founder and CEO of STS, said: Conferencing and service provider. ”

“This aims to enrich the content and list of speakers, including influencers and global speakers, through established relationships and partnerships with global IT companies.

“We want to present the latest solutions and services that will serve the Kingdom’s National Digital Transformation Plan and the cybersecurity strategies of companies of all sizes.”

