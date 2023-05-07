Google is letting Nest customers down





Over the past few years, Nest has been an incredibly popular brand in the smart home world, but ever since Google took over, the pillars that made customers love Nest have been eroded. In 2023, Nest still has a lot to offer, but Google has let customers down in some big ways.

The 9to5Google newsletter has been reprinted with commentary and other tips on Google’s biggest stories. Sign up here!

Looking back over the past two years, Google’s “refresh” of the Nest brand to “Google Nest” has been problematic. It all started with much-anticipated new hardware being pushed out of the much-loved Nest app, offering only half the features and functionality within the Google Home app. This is slowly improving as Google works to improve the Home app, including a fix for the Nest camera, but it’s still pretty confusing. Nest Protect) are still limited, and this new experience is still limited to invite-only beta testers.

Hopefully some of that will change at Google I/O this week.

And while Google deserves a lot of credit for keeping its legacy Nest products up-to-date with their services and not abandoning them like many other brands have done, the company has a lot to say about its products. The discontinuation of production was also unsuccessful.

The Nest Secure security system, released in 2017, is scheduled to go offline later this year. Discontinuing a product and putting it in maintenance mode is one thing, but stopping a fully functioning gear is even worse. This is made more difficult by the fact that Google hasn’t created a suitable replacement. Rather, the company turned it over to a partnership with ADT. We spent some time with the new system this week. The short hands-on version of that is that you’ve basically forgotten everything that made Nest Secure great.

Google has shown time and time again that it is trying to right the wrongs, but the clock is ticking.

Before its 2021 reboot, Nest had a smart home ecosystem that was years ahead of its time. Google has completely given up its lead on its competitors, who now often offer comparable, if not better, products. Nest now has to rely less on leads and more on what it can do better. At this point, I’m really curious to see what Google can do better besides integrating with smart displays.

Top stories of the week

pixel leak persists

With only a few days left until I/O, leaks of Google’s upcoming Pixel products continue.

This week, the Pixel 7a was officially unveiled, Google directly showed off the Pixel Fold, and more information about the Pixel tablet was revealed.

We also exclusively reported that the second generation Pixel Watch will be released later this year.

Your passkey has been added to your Google Account

Somewhat unexpectedly this week, Google offered passkey support for Google accounts. This allows users to use their smartphones as a kind of security key to sign in without a password.

Gmail shows blue check and more ads

Google is working to fight spam in Gmail by adding a new verification mark to messages from trusted senders. A new symbol, whose surprise surprise is a blue checkmark, began rolling out this week.

Google Home app expands support again

Google rolled out several significant updates to the Home app this week, including further expanding device controls. Garage doors are now supported, and Google has expanded lighting controls as well. A new “Inbox” tab has also been added for notifications, and it looks like he’s also rolling out a slightly tweaked UI for some users. It feels like a big announcement is coming up at I/O.

Major update for Google TV

A major update to Google TV began rolling out this week. It focuses on improving the performance of all devices by reducing the “latency” at device startup and improving remote control responsiveness. Devices based on Android TV 12 also boost available storage with app hibernation, which offloads apps that haven’t been used in the last 30 days.

RELATED: Mecool KM7 Plus Gives Google TV Some Flexibility at an Affordable Price

Other Top Stories What’s next?

Of course, this week is Google I/O 2023. All the latest news comes to you on 9to5Google, so check back daily for everything you need to know. With that in mind, next week’s newsletter will be a bit more limited, with no new issues on Tuesday.

from 9to5 remaining

FTC: I use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/05/07/google-failing-nest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos