Halifax’s maritime tech hub powers companies on everything from climate change to defense





Halifax Halifax began as a Coast Guard facility in two dilapidated brick buildings on the Dartmouth side of Halifax Harbour.

Today, they’ve been updated with modern steel gray siding, a nod to the site’s new purpose as a nearby center for ocean and ocean ventures and entrepreneurship, or COVE.

Along the quays where federal patrol ships once moored, research vessels with marine surveillance equipment are moored.

The interior is unrecognizable, even from its Coast Guard origins. Machine shops thump with high-tech gadgets, engineers tweak the latest prototypes, entrepreneurs work in startup yards, and offices and conference spaces are dedicated to the field of marine technology.

“Coast Guard people come here and say, ‘I worked here 15 years ago and I never imagined what this would be like,'” says COVE’s Melanie CEO Nadeau said in a wide-ranging interview.

“It shows that we have reused this site to create a cluster of innovators on marine technology.”

After extensive renovations, the former federal facility reopened in 2018 as the hub of Canada’s marine technology sector. In just five years, many of which were at the bottom of a global pandemic, COVE has landed on the international stage as one of the world’s most advanced marine innovation ecosystems.

It’s currently home to 65 local and international companies, with a waiting list for workshops and office space.

These companies are involved in research ranging from sea level rise and ocean floor mapping to offshore energy and the sustainability of maritime transport.

“There is a big misconception that this is just Nova Scotia,” Nadeau said. increase.”

“This is not a local issue, it is a national issue. This is Canada’s urgent issue.”

One resident company, Kraken Robotics, has developed an unmanned underwater vehicle equipped with undersea sonar and laser sensors.

story continues

Precise Design, which also operates outside of COVE, designs and manufactures custom casings that enable scientific instruments to withstand some of the deepest depths of the ocean.

Melinov conducts applied research in the fisheries, aquaculture and food processing sectors.

Flora Salvo, project manager at Merinov, said: “At COVE, you have access to everything you need for research and development. COVE is the heart of Canada’s Blue Her economy.”

The innovations happening at COVE have helped capture the attention of leaders in the maritime technology and defense sector.

“Now we are global. Our brands are known all over the world,” said Nadeau. “During six weeks, we had 22 VIPs from the Middle East, UK, France, Europe, etc.”

Prime Minister Tim Houston of Nova Scotia has also shown widespread interest in COVE abroad.

“Nova Scotia has many gems and COVE is certainly an exciting one,” he said. “More and more, the world is recognizing Nova Scotia’s potential.”

Its reputation and innovative capabilities spurred NATO interest in Halifax to deploy new programs.

The capital of Nova Scotia aims to become the North American hub of the North Atlantic Defense Innovation Accelerator (DIANA). Halifax will complement our European office in London, UK.

The DIANA program will entail dozens of new NATO jobs, funding for research, and opportunities for local companies to commercialize so-called dual-use technologies for civilian and military purposes.

“The DIANA program will leverage the expertise of our resident companies and provide access to more than 30 countries looking for solutions to answer their problems,” Nadeau said. I’m here.

“It could be anything from quantum computing and surveillance to clean technology, artificial intelligence and biotechnology.”

The program aligns with COVE’s focus on commercialization, one of the technology hub’s key goals.

“We are good at creating (intellectual property), and IP is sold in the United States or elsewhere,” she said. “We’re not familiar with commercialization. It’s a big gap in the market, and there’s value there.”

COVE also focuses on sustainability, climate change and decarbonizing the marine industry.

“We are transforming legacy industries,” Nadeau said. “We’re really pushing what the world will look like in 20 years.”

Although COVE works with researchers and governments and has incubation facilities, its primary focus is industry.

One of the major challenges for the marine technology industry is finding workers, Nadeau said.

“There is a huge workforce gap,” she said. “This is not a two-year labor issue, she is a ten-year labor issue.”

The shortage of workers cuts across multiple disciplines, not just marine science, Nadeau said.

“People think about the ocean, they think about marine science, but we need people in commerce, engineering, computer science, marketing … it’s very interdisciplinary,” she said. .

There are also efforts to diversify the sector and improve retention, Nadeau said.

One of COVE’s main areas of expertise, on the other hand, is robotics and the use of oceanographic tools to collect oceanographic data.

“In addition to improving existing data, we want to automate data collection and create real-time data,” she said. “Less than 10% of the ocean is actually explored.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 7, 2023.

Brett Vandale, Canadian Press

