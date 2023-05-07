European Conservatives take power over EU cybersecurity as national security concerns stall





A new EU law to centralize cybersecurity responses for blocs has been criticized by industry experts, with 24 of the 27 EU member states stalling the proposal due to national security concerns. We are lobbying to do so.

Brussels seeks to fill a perceived gap in Europe’s cyber defenses focused by the Ukraine war. At the same time, it seeks to clarify her EU’s precise role in cyberwar preparations compared to individual Member States.

The Cyber ​​Solidarity Act was proposed by the European Commission last month, agreeing to designate 1.1 billion for cybersecurity defenses through public-private partnerships. Private sector involvement is a specific cause of concern for governments.

The move to harmonize cybersecurity protocols parallels widespread EU attempts to militarize in response to the crisis in the East, but the EU is well suited to manage the defense policies of all 27 member states. I warn you not to.

The law envisages greater cross-border cooperation and the creation of regional cybersecurity hubs that will operate from 2024. NATO and its member states now set most of the cybersecurity policies, and the European Parliament tightened its cybersecurity standards in his March.

EU institutions have already been attacked by what appear to be Russian hackers. This has raised concerns that Brussels is not ready to undertake union-wide cybersecurity duties.

The last few months have been confusing about the EU’s cyber defense protocols. Both the European Commission and EEAS, the EU’s diplomatic service arm, have established competing cyber intelligence departments.

An Expo by the Financial Times recently revealed discord between member states. According to the newspaper, all but three member states oppose plans to centralize cybersecurity responsibilities under the Cyber ​​Solidarity Act.

Governments fear being deprived of their ability to manage national security under the terms of new cybersecurity laws, according to leaked documents. Member States also expressed their disappointment with the role of private companies in managing classified data. EU countries are keen to protect their national secrets from hostile governments. In short, cooperation on cybersecurity has become a cause for concern among national intelligence agencies due to its potential for abuse.

These concerns are echoed by Dr Norman Lewis, a technical expert and visiting fellow at the think tank MCC Brussels, who says the Cybersecurity Solidarity Act shows tensions between the EU and national governments.

Indeed, regions and countries concerned with their security recognize that even countries that are normally positive about integration recognize that this is going too far.

Dr Lewis criticized the EU’s tendency to stifle innovation at a recent event hosted by the Conservative Party of Europe in March.

A laggard when it comes to developing defense policy, Brussels is an unwelcome intruder for member states that jealously guard their national security controls. The EU Cyber ​​Solidarity Act, likely bogged down in internal disputes and bureaucracy, is a token for Brussels to maintain its position in the big leagues after being circumvented for a year by NATO and its member states over the course of the war in Ukraine. is the effort of

