Former Google scientist warns of artificial intelligence dangers – Catholic World Report





Photo illustration. / Shutterstock

Denver, Colorado, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 am CNA.

A leading artificial intelligence researcher, sometimes called the godfather of AI, says the technology is developing at a frightening rate and warns against extending it beyond human control. He joins the voices of many leaders, including Pope Francis, who want to ensure that ethical concerns are built into the technological infrastructure.

Longtime Google researcher Jeffrey Hinton, newly retired at age 75, has spoken out to those who say the potential dangers of new technology deserve scrutiny.

Software like the GPT-4 chatbot system developed by San Francisco startup OpenAI has surpassed and far surpassed humans in general knowledge, Hinton told BBC News. rice field. As for reasoning, it’s not very good, but it’s already making simple reasoning.

And given the speed of progress, expect things to improve very quickly. So we should worry about that, he said.

Former Google AI researcher Geoffrey Hinton has expressed concern about the technology he worked on. Stephen Jurvetson | Wikipedia | CC BY 2.0

GPT-4 is a large-scale learning model trained on vast amounts of data and historical and contemporary texts written by human authors. It can generate text by itself and generate blog posts, poems, and computer programs. The New York Times reports that it can have human-like conversations and answer questions. However, these systems are still in the early stages of development and exhibit various deficiencies. Despite speaking confidently, GPT-4 presents false information as fact and fabricates information in what researchers call hallucinations.

Similar systems can produce compelling audio and photorealistic style images and videos, sometimes modeled after real people.

Currently, these early versions of artificial intelligence lack self-awareness. There is debate as to whether self-awareness is possible in digital works as well.

Hinton, who now lives in Canada, was a pioneer in creating and designing neural networks. Neural networks are a type of programming infrastructure that help computers learn new skills and forms of analysis. Used in many AI systems. He and two of his collaborators won the 2018 Turing Award, computing’s highest honor.

Hinton’s analysis shows that these AI systems under development are very different from the software people are accustomed to.

He said he came to the conclusion that the type of intelligence being developed is very different from the intelligence we have. Many copies of the same digital system may exist. They can learn separately but share knowledge instantly.

So it’s like having 10,000 people and if one learns something, everyone automatically knows it. That’s why these chatbots know more than anyone, says Hinton.

For Hinton, one of the worst-case or nightmare scenarios is when a robot is developed and given the ability to create its own sub-goals, it decides that its goal should be maximizing its own power. in case.

What are the risks of artificial intelligence?

Other researchers have expressed concern that these AI systems pose short-, medium-, and long-term risks. Early dangers include people erroneously trusting more effective and persuasive disinformation, including false information convincingly presented by AI. Hoaxes and criminals can create fake calls that mimic the voice of relatives who claim they are in danger and need money quickly.

Pope Francis was recently the subject of widespread fake computer-generated photos.An image of the Pope in a stylish white puffer coat went viral on social media sites, prompting many to equate the fake photos with real snaps. It looks like you made a mistake with the shot.

Some worry that unemployment could become a problem if AI succeeds in automating more tasks than humans currently do. According to The New York Times, Internet content moderators, paralegals, personal assistants and translators could be pressured or displaced.

Long-term risks, such as AI systems escaping human control and destroying humanity, have long been staples of science fiction. Some experts point to unpredictable behavior in AI systems currently in development. As AI systems become interconnected with other Internet services and powerful enough to write their own code for self-modification, uncontrollable AI can become a real danger.

Pope Francis, Other Catholics Speak Out

Pope Francis says that science and technology have practical advantages and are evidence of man’s capacity to participate responsibly in God’s creative actions.

In this regard, His Holiness said at the Vatican Audience on 27 March: I am convinced that the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning has the potential to positively contribute to the future of mankind. we cannot dismiss it.

At the same time, we believe that this potential will only be realized if there is a constant and consistent commitment on the part of those developing these technologies to act ethically and responsibly.

The remarks were made by a Vatican audience along with participants in the Minerva Dialogue, a gathering of scientists, engineers, business leaders, lawyers, philosophers, Catholic theologians, ethicists, and members of the Roman Curia focused on digital technology. was directed to

The Pope encouraged these leaders to make the intrinsic dignity of all men and all women an important criterion in evaluating emerging technologies.

Pope Francis said he welcomes the regulation of artificial intelligence to contribute to a better world.He also said many people working on new technologies center ethics, common good and humans. He emphasized his concern that digital technology is increasing inequality in the world and reducing humans to what we can technically know.

The Pope emphasized: A person’s fundamental worth cannot be measured by data alone. It should be noted that social and economic decision-making delegates its judgments to algorithms, which process data about personal makeup and previous behavior.

We cannot allow algorithms to limit or modulate respect for human dignity, to eliminate compassion, mercy, forgiveness and, above all, the hope that people can change.

At the Pontifical Academy for Life’s 2020 Annual General Meeting, Academy members joined IBM and Microsoft presidents in signing a document calling for the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence technology. This document focuses on the ethics of algorithms and the ethical use of artificial intelligence, following the principles of transparency, inclusiveness, responsibility, fairness, trustworthiness, security, and privacy.

