Why Impact Investing Is Key to Solving Large-Scale Problems in Emerging Markets





Impact investing aims to solve large-scale problems in underserved segments while building commercially viable businesses

Emerging market entrepreneurs face greater business risk and difficulty securing capital due to the lack of an evolved business ecosystem.

Impact investors help entrepreneurs generate significant social and economic benefits in emerging markets, and their investments can attract additional capital through proven scale and exit.

Impact investing essentially aims to solve large-scale problems in underserved and underserved segments while building commercially viable businesses. increase. Unlike traditional funds that are primarily focused on financial returns, impact investors offer risk to early-stage or growth-stage entrepreneurs looking to tackle challenges that impact disadvantaged end customers in broken ecosystems. provide capital.

The entrepreneurs who solve these problems are typically first-generation, armed with disruptive ideas but lacking sufficient capital support to weather both the innovation and the risks of execution. impact by, among other things, promoting affordable access to essential products and services, creating direct and indirect livelihood opportunities, and supporting businesses that focus on environmental sustainability. Funds can play a catalytic role in businesses and ecosystems.

Entrepreneurial Issues in Emerging Markets

Entrepreneurs in emerging economies, home to 80% of the world’s population, face greater business risks than entrepreneurs in developed countries. The lack of an evolved business ecosystem in these markets creates obstacles such as unfair trading practices, a shortage of skilled talent, and substandard governance structures. These challenges have become even more pronounced after the pandemic and are present across sectors such as agriculture, financial inclusion, climate, education and healthcare.

Entrepreneurs in such markets are well equipped to build innovative and geographically relevant solutions to the aforementioned problems. However, the Fund is constrained by capital as it typically chooses not to bear the risks associated with investing in such markets.

This lack of capital impedes company growth, creates a vicious cycle, and leads to suboptimal business scale. This creates a case for risk his capital to support an entrepreneur with a unique value proposition in emerging markets. Impact investors with the ability and willingness to help these entrepreneurs are well positioned to provide such support.

Advantages of developing impact capital in emerging countries

By mobilizing capital and providing strategic guidance, impact investors can help emerging market entrepreneurs generate significant social and economic benefits. Immediate benefits can benefit the end customer through income-generating opportunities (quality agricultural inputs for farmers, loans to self-help groups) or reduced vulnerability (better health facilities, education solutions). It includes the availability of products and solutions that can Long-term benefits for influential companies include sustainable operations, institutionalization, better governance and economic freedom for further innovation.

Supporting entrepreneurship and innovation in emerging markets can also have positive ripple effects. Solving the problems of a highly populated and price-sensitive market can lead to solutions that can be deployed relatively easily to other markets in and under development.

Demonstrating scale and attracting follow-on capital through exits

Traditional capital has traditionally been cautious about investing in emerging economies. By promoting sustainable and scalable businesses that solve broader societal challenges in such countries, impact investors will be able to validate these business models and rely on additional capital. In India, the convergence of impact and traditional investments has been recorded in various sectors in recent years. In particular, areas like financial inclusion (especially areas like microfinance and agtech) are being funded by both impact and traditional funds.

Similar acceptance from the global capital pool comes through demonstrating exits by impact investors in emerging markets. The increased ability of impact funds to return capital along with market returns has created confidence for traditional capital to follow or co-join impact investors. Increasing the depth of capital markets and the interest of strategic investors in emerging economies will boost this confidence. In recent years, established growth funds have also raised large pools of impact-focused funding targeting areas such as climate change.

Conclusion: Impact Capital = Transformative Capital

Global impact assets currently under management exceed $1 trillion, a significant portion of which has been invested in recent years. For example, in India, the amount of impact investment in 2021 compared to 2020 increased by 135% to reach $6.8 billion.

However, much more work is still needed to address the growth capital requirements of entrepreneurs solving the needs of the more than 6 billion people living in these markets. With the ability to catalyze resulting value creation, impact investors can repair broken ecosystems and drive real business change in emerging economies.

