Google search revamp makes search results more ‘visual, snackable, personal and human’





According to an internal document obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Google LLC has revamped its core search engine to make search results more visual, snack-friendly, personal and human with a youth focus. We are planning to provide

Unsurprisingly in 2023, Shift by Google will include search results that incorporate generative artificial intelligence. This is because Google’s decades-old dominance in search is being challenged. A challenger to what was once thought impossible – Companies challenging Google search include AI startups and Microsoft Corp. his Bing. Bing includes AI results from Microsoft’s partnership and investment with ChatGPT’s creator, his OpenAI LP.

According to internal documents, Google will show more short videos and social media posts in search results, and what is known internally as “10 blue links” (the link). Incorporating more “human voices” is also said to be part of a shift to support content creators, much like Google Search has historically done for websites. increase.

The document is also said to discuss plans for Google Search to become more focused on answering queries that are not easily answered by traditional web search results. Search results may include follow-up questions to your query and visuals such as TikTok videos. A Google executive said in a document that it’s more useful when there’s no right answer than it is an answer.

While the change seems somewhat radical, the same Google executive also stressed that search products that use conversational AI capabilities should not upset website owners by including source links. bottom.

At least some of the new features will be announced at the annual Google I/O developer conference starting May 10th. Also, according to a report in the journal, Google announced at the event his AI project, codenamed “Magi,” which will allow users to run conversations with AI bots.

First detailed in a New York Times report in April, Magi is said to have already been tested by a large group of employees before the I/O conference. The feature is said to offer users a much more personalized experience than the company’s current service, in an attempt to anticipate user needs.

It’s not clear from the report if there is any relationship other than ownership between Magi and Google’s Bard, Google’s first generative AI tool that launched in February.

Unfortunately for Google, Bard will be remembered for years as one of the worst product launches in recent memory due to the chatbot answering questions incorrectly during the launch demonstration. Possibly never has a wrong answer been so costly as Google lost $120 billion in market cap after its launch debacle.

Photo: Shrijagannatha/Wikimedia Commons Your support votes are important to us and help us keep our content free. One click below is our commitment to providing deep and relevant content for free support the mission of Join the YouTube Community Over 15,000 people including Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy, ​​Dell Technologies Founder and CEO Michael Dell, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and many more Join our community of #CubeAlumni professionals.

TheCUBE is an important partner for the industry. You are truly a part of our event and we really appreciate your participation. I know people appreciate the content you create too – Andy Jassy

thank you

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siliconangle.com/2023/05/07/google-search-revamp-will-make-results-visual-snackable-personal-human/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos