Rebalancing with Recalibration | CIO





Kamal Nath, CEO of Sify, said, “We have to embark on new paths with our clients. He is focused on strategic insight into how businesses will operate in the future.

“Building cost models for new businesses, setting up disaster recovery and BCP platforms, allowing remote work, rebuilding enterprise networks from scratch, and moving to the cloud are key focus areas for CIOs as they embark on their journeys. It should be part of the field. In a new era.”

Tech budget growth has reached pre-pandemic levels, according to Foundry’s 2023 State of the CIO Research. 91% of CIOs expect technology budgets to increase or stay the same in 2023. Modernization, machine learning/AI, customer experience technology.

According to Kamal, almost all organizations are data-driven, so adopting or migrating to the cloud should be a primary focus for scaling up operations.

“We have been driving cloud adoption for the past decade. If there were cloud skeptics or cloud hostile organizations before the pandemic, they can no longer afford to do so. Bringing the agility and speed to achieve it is imperative.Being cloud-ready and cloud-friendly should be a key guiding principle for organizations going forward.There is a definite shift in thinking when it comes to digital deployment models. It was a ‘nice to have’ before the pandemic, but now it’s a ‘must have’ practice in every industry,” he adds.

CIO as Digital Innovator

The role of the CIO has changed dramatically in this process that has led to increased digital adoption and innovation in the workplace. As Kamal Nath noted, the CIO role has grown from an operations-driven role to an innovation-driven one. The pandemic has provided a great backdrop for organizations to prioritize, even though most businesses don’t want to revisit it.

“Improving the user experience, building a digital model for the business, mitigating security risks, ensuring business continuity, introducing innovation to the core, large-scale management changes, and partner selection are current focus areas for CIOs. It’s part of the priority we have to do,” Kamal added. According to him, KRA C-level executives are changing today and the necessary growth of a CIO’s business priorities can become an overwhelming responsibility. Therefore, it is critical that CIOs rebalance these priorities while realigning business strategy.

“Today we are rebalancing by realigning key facets of the enterprise.

Realignment of business strategy:

According to Kamal, the CIO’s strategic realignment needs to span all departments. While devising your app strategy, you should consider app-driven cloud migration, modernization, DevOps, and the use of AI and ML technologies to expedite the validation process and get to market faster.

Realigning your cloud strategy:

During the pandemic, everyone rushed to adopt cloud without understanding its full scope. Multiple versions of the cloud are available today, including public, hyperscale, non-hyperscale, hosted, private, and on-premises, Kamal said.

“The realignment of the cloud strategy should be based on the principle of ‘a horse for a course’. Giving proper residency to specific applications rather than the one-size-fits-all approach of moving all apps to one place,” he said.

“Of course, it should be a hybrid model. The cloud strategy should also have a predictable cost component so as not to burden the CFO’s priorities,” Kamal added.

Realign your IT operations strategy:

He said Sify renewed three managed services contracts last quarter due to shifting business and end-user priorities. To increase revenue, companies need to focus on transformational services rather than regular services. Therefore, key drivers of IT operations should be site reliability, end-user experience, self-service models, and service catalog-based metrics.

Recalibration of edge strategy:

To connect people within their organization, CIOs must focus on creating enterprise mobility solutions. Kamal added that a user mobility experience across different devices is essential to ensure edge recalibration.

One of India’s largest steel producers is one of our key customers using our edge services. Implemented managed wi-fi-Edge Connect interconnecting multiple business segments such as factories, mines, offices, and hospitals. As a result, he was able to connect people, IT and OT in one secure platform.

Realigning your security strategy:

Are cloud service providers responsible for their security strategy? Well, it’s a shared responsibility between consumers and providers. For better understanding, cloud security is the customer’s responsibility, while cloud security is the provider’s responsibility, Kamal said.

To meet the challenge, security leaders continue to allocate a significant portion of their overall IT budgets to security, averaging $65 million annually, according to the IDG Security Priorities Study 2022. This number increases to $122 million for large companies and decreases to $16 million for small businesses. Small business budgets tripled from $5.5 million starting in 2020.

“The security strategy in place should improve and build on shared responsibilities, DevSecOps, data protection, and zero trust network access in the organization as priorities,” said Kamal.

A new persona for the CIO

The CIO ecosystem is changing with multiple personas working around the clock, forcing a reorganization. Roles and responsibilities depend on the purpose of the business, Kamal added.

“It is imperative for organizations to have a modern shared responsibility structure that spans different management levels. While the CIO’s focus should be more on operational efficiency, infrastructure transformation and end-user experience, the SOC, Regulatory compliance, app architecture and modernization, AI/ML and technical architecture create new revenue streams and should be handled by CISOs, CTOs and CDOs in their respective businesses,” Kamal added.

We strongly believe in transforming and upgrading ourselves according to our role in your journey. The focus is on wisely preparing both your mindset and skill set for alignment.

“Innovation starts with the CIO,” says Kamal. “So CIOs should consider translating their role into ‘Chief Innovation Officer’ rather than the standard nomenclature. ”

