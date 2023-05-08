Female-Led SciMar ONE Goes All-In In NJ, Drug Development Offering Evolves – NJ Tech Weekly





For SciMar ONE (Allentown) co-founders Donna and Mike Conroy, the opportunity to speed up the progress of their startup in New Jersey has made the situation better thanks to a program sponsored by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA). made a difference. BioNJ; Merck Digital Sciences Studio (MDSS) at NJITs New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII). Through MDSS, we receive support from Microsoft for Startups and advice and support from three pivotal healthcare investment groups.

Donna is CEO and Mike is CTO, providing an AI-based platform that accelerates drug development. The co-founders are a couple.

NJTechWeekly.com recently spoke to Donna Conroy about the company. She explained that SciMar pioneered Development Velocity. It’s an artificial intelligence (AI)-based process with a lot of intellectual property (IP) behind it. Development speed is discussed in more detail later in this article.

How a New Jersey organization helped the company

Conroy has many good things to say about how NJEDA has helped her company grow. One of her recent NJEDA programs that SciMar attended was the Founders & Funders event last month. We did a lot of follow-ups and made a lot of great connections there, Conroy said.

In late October 2022, our team attended an informational session at NJEDA focused on life sciences funding and incentives in New Jersey. It was just the right time for our company to get involved with his NJEDA. I was thrilled to see the variety and depth of support that NJEDA provides. This is where we realized the state can be a valuable connection and partner for startups like ours, she added.

The NJEDA team does an excellent job building and implementing economy-based programs and resources that assist and assist entrepreneurs in building and growing their New Jersey-based businesses. Life His Science and Strategic Sector Development Sector His leader, Callumour, is helping grow beyond finance within the New Jersey ecosystem. Kara helps build connections and relationships between pharmaceutical companies, investors and start-ups to drive growth in New Jersey’s pharmaceutical industry.

Her work is very important to us as a new business owned by a woman. As traditional pharma companies look to adopt new and innovative ways of doing business, establishing trusted connections in the ecosystem using trusted sources like NJEDA is imperative for all pharma companies, Good for investors, and vendors alike.

The co-founders also attended BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference on April 18th at The Palace in Somerset Park. There they had his 30 minute meeting with the investor and Conroy was able to enter the pitch contest.

Co-founder of Merck Digital Sciences Studio program, a 10-month startup accelerator with direct investment from Merck Global Health Innovation Fund (Rahway), Northpond Ventures (Bethesda, Md.) and McKesson Ventures (San Francisco). Almost half way through. We aim to enable the next generation of innovative digital technologies for drug discovery and development. And they secured their first partnership through that accelerator.

Acceleration of disease-specific drug development

SciMar is a technology start-up with a drug development roadmap based on a proprietary disease-specific data platform that enables the pharmaceutical industry to accelerate drug development. It started as a consultancy in 2003 and has since evolved into a technology solutions company. In 2021, the owners acquired all assets of the previous company and rolled back to SciMar, so all the learnings from the previous company could be used to create a new company with a new mission in the pharmaceutical industry. I was.

Development velocity is the speed at which pharmaceutical companies move a drug from Phase 2 to commercialization. And then there are two of his products that help drug companies act faster. The first is the DV Index Score. It’s like a FICO score. We take a deep dive into pharmaceutical companies and focus on three key areas that help accelerate drug development. Project management, how you actually manage your drug development program. And there are workflow interdependencies between all the teams working together to get this done, says Conroy.

And analyze the company’s approach, she continued. Is this a pharmaceutical company that is very tech compliant and does things a little differently? If so they would do the same thing but we would just automate it. Use it to understand where the holes and inefficiencies are in your system. Then apply technology and use direct measurement to ensure that technology is accelerating their movement. And we will be back year after year. What is the next set of bottlenecks that are holding them back? And we are trying to solve them with technology. The key is workflow automation and data integration.

SciMar has worked with outside developers, consultants and marketing agencies to achieve its goals. Conroy mentioned He BNO, a leading New Jersey marketing firm based in Somerville.

Mission: To enable pharmaceutical companies to deliver more medicines and increase profitability while helping patients

The mission of the company is always on my mind. We do more than just accelerate drug development. Our mission is not just to deliver medicines to patients. That’s the best part of the mission. But there’s a bigger story here in terms of why we’re doing what we’re doing. can be launched to increase profitability.

Deloitte published a paper stating that it currently costs an average of $298 million to bring a new drug to market. That number he will increase from 2021 to 2022 and will continue to increase. In other words, ROI [return on investment] Pharmaceutical companies are even less. A lower ROI means you may not be investing as much in future research and development. So it’s all about the patient. We want to increase his ROI so that they can continue to invest these large sums of money in new medicines.

The conversation ended with a discussion of how valuable Microsoft for Startups is to SciMar. It was a great relationship. They helped us a lot with the technical side. In addition to that, we participate in an internal program called Pegasus. That’s why they’re looking for companies they think will be the next generation unicorns, and they think we’ll make a real impact on the world. We get a few of the white glove hands holding it in. And they’re an excellent resource for so many reasons.

Conroy said ChatGPT is a hot buzzword right now and the company has already been certified for it through Microsoft’s program. It’s also a great relationship. I also like that the head of Microsoft’s Life Her Science startups is a woman named Sally Frank.And Sally helps us by looking at things from a woman’s perspective and a women-owned business perspective. [also] A Microsoft market partner, she said.

Acting Chief Revenue Officer Dan Langille has 25 years of experience in the Microsoft ecosystem. Microsoft is a great co-selling partner and clearly has great relationships with big pharma companies. One of his pieces of information about Microsoft that many founders may not know is that Microsoft promises not to compete with its customers and partners, Conroy said. As a small business owner with a lot of intellectual property, I am very confident. Obviously, I am protecting it through legal means. But it’s heartening that they’ve promised never to compete. Instead, they focus on partnerships and really supporting what our partners need to do and what we do best.

