Analytics Lead (Google/Adobe) | Careers | EMEA

Our web analytics team is a rapidly expanding part of our business and is one of the UK’s most established and highly regarded teams. We work with a wide range of clients in every field imaginable. You can always work with global e-commerce brands in the morning and local service consultants in the afternoon.

As part of Merkle EMEA, we hold more Adobe Solution Specializations than any other global organization and are one of the largest Google Analytics 360 sales partners in the UK. I’m looking to hire a digital analytics lead with experience implementing a Google or Adobe Analytics tracking and reporting solution. our customers.

This role gives you responsibility for delivering high-quality analytical projects and overseeing strategic direction across the client’s portfolio. Demonstrate her leadership of sorts within the analytics team and assist in developing internal processes and training juniors. The latter can be done through your direct manager or a member of the client coaching his team you lead.

Their roles are diverse, effectively prioritizing and managing multiple work streams at once, communicating effectively with clients, direct reports and senior colleagues, and continuously working in this dynamic digital marketing space. Requires individuals to have the ability to self-educate.

Life as a Digital Analytics Leader at Merkle

Work with clients to define measurement strategies and drive data maturity and reinvigoration Work with client developers to implement on-site data layers to support data collection activities Google Tag Manager, Tealium, Adobe Launch Implement measurement strategies using tag management tools such as A/B testing Support customer experience optimization tools such as Optimizely, Optimize, and VWONurture to build work and build trustworthy businesses through continuous communication In-house technology, process, documentation and quality assurance teams to keep up to date with and improve industry insights and innovations to present project outcomes that are an extension of the business and propose new jobs and technologies that add value to the business mentors junior members of the team and assists up to 4 line management leaders as needed (competence/resource planning, development planning, performance reviews, coaching, etc.). The team provides motivation and support to ensure project goals are met/exceeded (often across multiple parallel projects)

some of the advantages

Whether it’s the joy of working with people at the top of their game or Markle’s social calendar, people love working here. I hope you are too. Career development with Merkle University and other tools.A selection of other benefits, including the ability to purchase private medical insurance, corporate pensions, life insurance, and other corporate benefits with access to courses, textbooks, and mentorships Additional vacation, season ticket loans, and two volunteer days

