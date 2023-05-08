ORAU Executives Talk Innovation and Leadership





Carolyn Krause | Oak Ridger Special

Ken Tobin, Chief Research and University Partnerships Officer, Oak Ridge Associated Universities, will speak on May 9 about 35 years of innovation and leadership at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and ORAU.

He will address Friends of ORNL at a hybrid meeting at noon at the UT Resource Center at 1201 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Participants may bring their own lunch. To view the Noon Virtual Lecture, click on the talk title on the home page of the www.fornl.org website, then click the Zoom His link near the top of the page describing the lecture.

Holding 15 patents, Tobin is recognized as a pioneer of ORNL machine learning techniques for improving semiconductor device yield and remote medical diagnosis of diabetic retinopathy and other blinding eye diseases.

He has licensed patents and copyrights to over 20 semiconductor device manufacturers and suppliers. His patents are licensed for remote, early detection of blinding-causing diseases and have saved the sight of tens of thousands of working Americans. Last year he was named a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors.

My talk will review the impact of ORNL’s research and my leadership role at ORAU, said Tobin. ORAU helped facilitate his UT-Battelle partnership to manage the lab, and he continues to serve as part of the UT-Battelle management team today.

In fact, all of ORNL’s core universities are members of the ORAU consortium. Today, we continue to engage in co-sponsored workshops, events, and participant programs that support ORNL’s strong scientific mission in clean energy, global security, and national economic development.

For over 75 years, ORAU has provided innovative scientific and technological solutions to the US Department of Energy and other federal agencies. Our consortium includes over 150 highly ranked universities. Our ORAU subject matter experts and university partners are experts in national science and technology in worker health and epidemiology, abolition of health physics, radiation science and dosimetry, atmospheric science, health readiness, STEM education and workforce development. We form teams to solve problems.

As ORAU’s Chief Research and University Partnerships Officer, Tobin grows ORAU’s research business, expands partnerships with the consortium’s universities, and facilitates business development opportunities with federal government, national laboratories, and private industry. increase.

Prior to joining ORAU in 2020, at ORNL he was Director of Organization Planning Office, Reactor and Nuclear Systems Division and Electrical and Electronic Systems Research Division (formerly Instrumentation and Control Division, or I&C, Division).

Tobin holds a BS in Physics and an MS in Nuclear Engineering from Virginia Tech and holds a Ph.D. He holds a PhD in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Virginia. His doctoral dissertation contributed to the advancement of his computer imaging technique for neutron radiography.

His numerous awards include the American Telemedical Association Innovation Award, Battelle Memorial Institute Distinguished Inventor, two R&D 100 Awards, nine Federal Laboratory Consortium Awards, and Tennessee Academy of Science Industrial Scientist of the Year. He is an ORNL Corporate Research Fellow and a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the Society of Photo-Optical Instrumentation Engineers.

