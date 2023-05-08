



8. May 2023 | Markets and Companies

Beckers has announced the construction of a new ‘Sustainable Innovation Center’ in the UK to unlock the potential of more sustainable coil coating technology.

The building is designed for future expansion if needed.

Image Source: QuinceCreative – Pixabay (symbol image).

The two-story 300 m2 Innovation Center doubles the capacity of the company’s Long Term Development (LTD) R&D team working to develop its future coil coating capabilities. The new building next to his existing LTD facility in Liverpool will break ground in March 2023 and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“New disruptive technology”

“The new Innovation Center is essential to boosting our global R&D capabilities as we currently do not have the space to house all the equipment needed when developing some of our new coating technologies,” said Gavin Bown, CTO. said. “The Innovation Center will allow us to develop new disruptive technologies that are more sustainable and have the potential to reduce costs for our customers.”

