Honoring innovative insurance technology in 2023

As the insurance business evolves, technology advances and policyholder needs change, property and casualty insurance professionals must make tough decisions about how to make the most of available digital tools. . Can AI models be trusted for claims and underwriting? How can digital connectivity continue to power the industry?

PropertyCasualty360 recently asked insurance industry leaders what they think insurance industry innovation will look like in 2023.

Mark Rieder, Head of Innovation at NFP, said: He expects AI-powered personalization to be an influential insurtech trend for 2023 and beyond.

ProNavigator founder and CEO Joseph DSouza predicts that in 2023, insurance professionals will increasingly look to technology and software to reduce repetitive tasks and improve productivity. I’m here. In a nutshell [we will find] How to do more with less while delivering the expertise, service and customer experience our customers expect.

Bottom line: Technology has become a mission-critical tool in the P&C insurance sector. Therefore, the 2023 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries certification program represents innovation.

Celebrating Insurance Innovation

The 2023 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries program winners are people pushing outdated insurance industry stereotypes and driving fresh thinking and practice on the most influential issues of our time.

This realization is rooted squarely in the world of property and casualty insurance. It recognizes the companies, individuals, teams, programs, practices and products that modernize and humanize property and casualty insurance.

There is no limit to the number of nominations each Property/Casualty Insurer, Company or Vendor may submit. Nominations are currently open in the following categories:

Technology Innovation winners in this category are leaders in driving insurers, organizations, vendors, agents and brokerage firms in digitalization, modernization and client and customer experience. Risk Management Innovation winners in this category find fresh and original ways to address insurer and insured risk while promoting advanced thinking and action regarding risk-related communication and mitigation. COVERAGE INNOVATION Insurance reflects the world. As society changes, so should insurance options. Winners in this category are driving new approaches to protecting today’s diverse policyholders. Claims Innovation winners in this category fully understand the impact that a single claim can have on policyholder satisfaction. They promote progressive tools and practices for managing claims to further mitigate fraud and claims. Workplace Culture Innovation Winners in this category know how to promote the insurance industry as a great place to build a career. They actively support current insurance professionals and are committed to discovering and nurturing new insurance stars. They are committed to developing a happy workforce through diversity and inclusion initiatives, health and wellness programs, environmental, social and governance (ESB) initiatives, community service, and more. How are the winners selected?

Winners will be selected based on scores in the following areas: 0 is the lowest score in each area and 5 is the highest, for a total of 25 possible scores.

To what extent has the nominee expressed and achieved its goals with respect to the nominee category? (0-5 points) What is the candidate’s influence? (0-5 points) Can this influence be quantitative or qualitative? (0-5 points) To what extent has the candidate been committed to promoting the modernization and humanization of the P&C insurance business? (0-5 points) What level of commitment do you demonstrate to our ethical standards and dedication to service and excellence? (0-5 points)

Nominations will be accepted until May 31, 2023.

Winners will be recognized in the October 2023 issue of NU Property & Casualty magazine and online at PropertyCasualty360.com. Formal press release and social media and public relations guidance in furtherance of this honor. Opportunity to purchase badges for your website and business communications and gain more visible print and digital recognition within your publications.

Submit your nomination now!

