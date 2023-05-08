Tech Advances to ACC Tournament – ​​Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





Greensboro, N.C. Georgia Tech Softball is seeded No. 10 at the 2023 ACC Softball Championship in Notre Dame, Indiana, and will play Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Melissa Cook Stadium in Indiana. We played the hosts and the 7th seed, Notre Dame. opening round. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals against second-seeded Duke at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The tournament will be hosted by Notre Dame May 10-13 at Melissa Cook Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana. Thursday’s quarterfinals will be followed by semifinals on Friday, followed by the championship on Saturday at 1pm. It will be broadcast live on the ACC network and the championship game will air on his ESPN2.

The Yellow Jackets (25-26, 7-17) will face the Fighting Irish (29-16-1, 11-12-1) for the first time this season. The latest series between the two fell a season ago, with Georgia Tech winning the season opener 9-8 before going into double overtime with both teams posting double-digit runs. .

Last season, White and Gold won the opening round of the ACC Championship for the third year in a row. After an 8-0 (5) dominance over Virginia in 2019, senior hurler Blake Neleman will be the star of the 2021 tournament with a historic no-hitter en route to a 6-0 win over Syracuse. I was. His ACC for many years at the Techs was again in the lead a year ago, recording his career-high 13 strikeouts in his 4-2 win over NC State. Jacket said that from 2012 he did not win an ACC Tournament match until 2019.

Tech has a 36-34 record in the ACC Championship dating back to 1990. In addition to four regular season titles, the Yellow Jackets own five ACC Tournament titles. Georgia Tech recently named him the ACC champion in the 2012 tournament. Tech won back-to-back both regular season and ACC Championship Tournament titles in 2009-10 and he in 2005. Jackets first his ACC tournament title in 2002, earning him the first NCAA regional berth in program history. The Yellow Jackets have won 6 of 8 ACC Tournament opponents over Boston College (3-0), North Carolina (7-3), North Carolina State (3-1), Syracuse (1-0) and Virginia. is holding (10-8) and Virginia Tech (3-1).

tickets

Ticket books for the entire tournament are available for $10-$15. This includes tickets for all nine tournament games, including Saturday’s championship game. We also sell single tickets.

2023 ACC Softball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 10

Game 1: #8 Virginia vs #9 Syracuse, 1pm, ACCN

Game 2: #7 Notre Dame vs. #10 Georgia Tech, 3:30 PM, ACCN

Thursday, May 11th

Game 3: No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. Winner Game 1, 11am ACCN

Game 4: #4 Louisville vs. #5 Virginia Tech, 1:30 PM, ACCN

Game 5: #2 Duke vs. Winner Game 2, 5pm ACCN

Game 6: #3 Clemson vs. #6 North Carolina, 7:30 PM ACCN

Friday, May 12th

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 1:00 PM ACCN

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 3:30 PM, ACCN

Saturday, May 13th

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1pm, ESPN2

For more information on the 2023 ACC Softball Championship, please visit the 2023 ACC Softball Championship page.

Alexander Tharp Foundation

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech track and field, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets have won championships at the highest level in collegiate athletics. Please help us compete. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, follow us on Instagram (@GaTechSoftball), Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook (GeorgiaTech Softball), or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

