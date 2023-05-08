Why Indian startups won’t file a vote of no confidence against IAMAI





As IAMAI opposes new anti-competition laws, many startup founders have drawn a dagger, accusing industry groups of stinking of anti-Indian and pro-foreign propaganda.

Anupam Mittal, CEO of Shaadi.com, said the industry group is run by big tech companies and called for more discussion to build strong digital competition laws.

It should be noted that the top executives of Google India and WhatsApp India serve as Chair and Vice Chair respectively.

Big tech companies are funding (funding) IAMAI to oppose new digital competition laws under consideration, pushing their agenda and influencing anything that might go against them in the future. , the Indian startup co-founder recently told Inc42.

The shocking statement comes days after infighting continued within industry groups over a draft criticizing the December 2022 report of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance on anti-competitive practices adopted by the country’s foreign tech giants. issued later.

At the center of the anger that sparked the infighting is the panel’s push for digital competition laws to curb the alleged dominance of these foreign players to promote healthy competition, innovation and future prospects. The aim is to bring consistent consumer protection provisions and privacy to the Indian market. A rapidly evolving digital economy.

Some of these startup founders have formed parallel trade associations to protect the operations of the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem and not become a slave to the whims and fantasies of foreign tech giants. Some are even trying to establish

Understand IAMAI’s role as a referee in this tug-of-war between Indian startup founders and tech giants, and why local players are accusing it of skewing into deeper pockets .

Established in 2004, the India Internet and Mobile Association is home to some of India’s digital ecosystem giants such as Paytm, Ola, PhonePe and Unacademy, as well as technology giants such as Google, Meta and Microsoft. a bit.

The trade association is the voice of more than 500 New Age Tech companies in the country. As one of the oldest institutions in the ecosystem, its submissions are significant and under consideration by the government.

It is this influence, in particular, that the Indian co-founder sees being exploited by major tech platforms to further the interests of foreign players.

Meanwhile, according to MapmyIndia’s CEO Rohan Verma, another point of contention is the leadership of industry groups, with foreign-based firms despite Indian start-ups forming the majority of the panel. Dominated by large technology companies with

Given that industry bodies and the people under their command provide recommendations on their behalf, startups in India ironically want their voices to be heard. This platform.

To better understand how the industry association’s recommendations are biased against the interests of the technology juggernaut, here are the key takeaways from the draft note circulated by IAMAI.

IAMAI has expressed concern about the lack of clarity, underlying assumptions and lack of an evidence-based approach in the Big Tech report. It said there was a risk of stifling innovation.The draft added that inflexible and imbalanced regulation could affect investment inflows, innovation, market diversity and consumer well-being. I’m here. While the current regulatory framework provides ample leeway for CCI to intervene quickly, the IAMAI notes in its draft that a separate competition regime is unnecessary and could lead to significant harm. IAMAI: Yarn spinning?

Interestingly, IAMAI went into aggressive mode after facing a brickbat from the startup, writing to members telling them that the draft notes were based on the majority opinion of the members. .

The written submission argued that an overwhelming majority opposed the idea of ​​separate digital competition laws and ex-ante regulations.

This is an absolute eye wash. The majority of us (Indian startups) strongly believe that it is important to have a separate law to control foreign tech giants in the country and this is not just for India but globally. is also happening, said the startup founder, who requested anonymity.

Anupam Mittal, founding member of IAMAI and CEO of Shaadi.com, told Inc42 that the industry group misrepresented the facts in the draft submitted to pass the submitted agenda. .

Their statement is likely to remain relevant, especially at a time when industry body IAMAI has been suspiciously silent about Google’s billing obligations, which has recently received much backlash from industry insiders and Indian law enforcement. I have.

In an interview with Inc42, Matrimony co-founder and CEO Murugavel Janakiraman said: Despite Indian startups outnumbering foreign tech giants in membership, IAMAI has largely remained silent about Google’s new payment system, which will have a major impact on India’s digital ecosystem. Still, he has become active and vocal in raising concerns when it comes to competition law proposals that could affect large companies, said his Janakiraman, a founding member of IAMAI.

The industry group claims to be run by big tech companies, and Mittal urged more discussion and debate about having strong laws that could curb the unabated progress of big tech companies. asked. He added that the lack of such movement is not kosher and could prove to be unhealthy for the ecosystem.

On previous occasions, Mittal has called IAMAI a spokesperson for Big Tech, and industry associations as a failed lobby of Big Tech propaganda and misinformation.

In an interview with Inc42, Alok Mittal, CEO and co-founder of fintech startup Indifis, said that although there are merits to the problems raised by Indian startups, local players have been criticized in front of the government and other industry groups. said the avenue was open for them to voice their concerns.

We all need to understand that we are doing business in India, the mother of all democracies, and everyone’s rights are protected by law, Alok added.

Busy gathering responses from startup founders on the issue, MapmyIndias Verma took to Twitter to lash out at IAMAI, while industry groups parroted their anti-Indian and pro-foreign Big Tech views. You said you were advertising.

It is sad to see various Indian trade groups being seduced by foreign companies and acting in their interests. Foreign companies are certainly welcome and highly valued in India, but please know that it is your prerogative to access the Indian market and you have no right to loot India.

Implosion within IAMAI

Additionally, sources told Inc42 that the majority of Indian startups under IAMAI’s umbrella oppose the draft recommendations and have expressed their dissatisfaction with industry groups.

The co-founder claimed that major technocrats are funding (funding) IAMAI to oppose pending digital competition laws. The co-founder added that he was not too optimistic about IAMAI doing something for domestic startups.

Another startup co-founder, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed that many big tech companies are using the power of money to advance their plans.

For him, it feels like many Indian startup co-founders are not being heard by IAMAI. He also emphasized that industry groups have been silent over the radio about Google’s new charging mandate.

Interestingly, some of the co-founders Inc42 spoke to said they were considering plans to create a new association made up entirely of Indian startups to make IAMAI obsolete.

Indian startups are also looking to back existing digital advocacy groups like ADIF to strengthen their claims against tech giants.

Companies such as MapmyIndia and other start-ups that Inc42 spoke to are also calling for changes to the board structures of their trade associations.

A founder said Indian startups should take the lead in overhauling their industry associations (IAMAI) to give them a say at the table.

While Indian startups are mounting pressure, tech giants appear to be caught between regulatory compliance and a range of other legal issues.

But competing with homegrown start-ups presents a unique set of challenges that can directly impact revenues and profits.

