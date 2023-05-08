In preparation for the hot summer, Google introduces ‘heat alerts’





As the Earth continues to heat up, extreme weather events such as natural disasters and heat waves are becoming more frequent in many places. These periods of abnormally high temperatures carry significant mental and physical health risks.

Due to the danger, Google has announced that its Search feature now includes extreme heat alerts.

What is a heat wave warning?

Google says it will show extreme heat alerts when users search for information related to extreme heat.

Search results provide detailed information about predicting the start and end of the next or current heat wave, trusted tips for staying cool, and accurate information about potential health concerns. All of these are from sources vetted by the Global Heat Health Information Network.

Why did Google make this change?

According to Google, online searches for heatwaves and related information reached an all-time high during last July’s heatwave. Users were looking for the information they needed to stay safe during these events.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks and the latest cool clean tech by email every week!

Kate Brandt, Google’s Chief Sustainability Officer, said in a Google blog that extreme heat kills about half a million people each year, and that heat-related deaths are on the rise. I wrote. People often ask questions on the Internet to ensure their safety during extreme weather events.

Without reliable ways to stay cool, many people are at risk of illness and death during heatwaves, especially in areas unaccustomed to high temperatures.

As these extreme weather events become more common, Google says it’s looking to give users better ways to get the safety information they need to deal with them.

What else is Google doing to help?

Google also announced that it is developing several tools to help cities control temperatures, and is making donations to that end. Cities tend to be heat island regions filled with structures such as roads and roofs that absorb and radiate the sun’s heat instead of cooling the surroundings like plants do.

Google also offers Tree Canopy. This is a new tool that analyzes the range provided by trees in a given city.

Satellite imagery is used to identify areas with the highest and lowest coverage, helping city planners identify problem locations. Cities can then add trees, shade structures, and other features to control the heat.

Google reports that 350 cities worldwide use Tree Canopy. The company also plans to develop tools to analyze how much sunlight the city is reflecting in different ways to cool it.

Join our free newsletter to get cool news and cool tips to help yourself while helping the planet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecooldown.com/outdoors/google-extreme-heat-alerts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos