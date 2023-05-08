Cycle industry invests heavily in innovation in eco-friendly commuting Climate change global climate crisis India 2047 ABP Live Exclusive





Ludhiana: As the world grapples with the effects of pollution and the global climate crisis caused by our reliance on fossil fuels and traditional commuting, a gradual shift to electric vehicles in the transportation sector is a catalyst for change. is widely touted as the next big step in how people travel and rely on traditional fuels; E-bikes and e-bikes will play a big role in this revolution, said industry insiders, citing growth projections for the industry in India and around the world.

India has a growing market for bicycles, an Indian company claims. The situation has changed a lot with the coronavirus pandemic, they say, and cities and subways are now trying to make space for bikes on the roads.

E-cycle is the future, companies say

Bike companies claim that people are slowly opening up to eco-friendly two-wheelers, and are accordingly coming up with models to capitalize on the predicted electric-bike boom.

“The adoption of e-cycles has grown rapidly over the last few years as they are much more environmentally friendly and cost-effective than traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles, especially for short commutes,” says Aditya. says Munjal. The director of Hero Cycles, headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, told ABP LIVE.

“With the belief that e-cycles are the future, we designed and launched the first e-cycle in India in 2018 and remain the market leader with around 70% of the market. As our tastes changed, we realized that the bicycle has a versatile utility and is also the preferred mode of transportation for short commutes, which inspired the Hero Lectro and Cargo range of products to meet such needs. It’s a place,” he added.

Another player in the industry, Firefox Bikes, also feels that e-cycles are poised to become “a game changer in the quest for a more sustainable and greener future.”

CEO Sriram Sundresan said: Also, with the launch of Urban His Eco, India’s first app-controlled electric bike, which is based on innovative German technology and has CE, REACH and his RoHS certifications, the Expanding categories. ”

The present era calls for urgent action to address the already evident negative impacts of climate change. It is very important to recognize the growing environmental awareness and adoption of sustainable practices in our country.

E-cycles offer a promising solution because of their long battery life, no need for fossil fuels, and no harmful pollutants. As a result, e-bikes offer a practical means of transport that not only promotes environmental protection, but also reduces pollution levels and protects people’s health and well-being.

READ ALSO | How Climate Change Will Affect Indian Crops Long-Term: Study Offers Insights

Innovation in the E-cycle

Companies are looking to innovate in the e-cycle space so that they can engage consumers by introducing tech-savvy features they would have never dreamed of without advances in smartphone technology. .

“The Urban Eco smart bike can be fully controlled via the Firefox Fitt app, providing users with real-time updates on speed, distance traveled, calories burned and heart rate, and the ability to choose from five pedal assist modes depending on the terrain. It’s different,” said Firefox’s Sundresan.

In this regard, Hero Cycles is also said to have invested Rs.

Munjal attributes the growing demand for bicycles to more and more Indians. cutting-edge technology and innovation.”

Early stage in India, but global adoption of E-cycles shows promise

Aditya Munjal of Hero Cycles spoke specifically about the trend in India, saying that e-cycles are still in a very early stage in the country and the market size has “doubled every year” over the past few years. He expressed confidence in the potential, citing reports from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and his Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG). “Over the next five years he will achieve a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 55%”.

“Research shows that cycling in the post-pandemic world is projected to increase significantly with a focus on e-cycles. More and more people are switching or adding E-cycles to their options,” he added.

In this regard, Firefox said it is closely monitoring evolving mobility trends that are “leaning toward e-bikes and advanced technology.” “To stay ahead of the curve, we are focused on expanding our technology portfolio and introducing innovative and interactive products that meet the unique needs of Indian consumers,” he said. says.

READ ALSO | “Next Generation Science”: NASA Investigating Quantum Tech for Climate Data, 3D Advances

Current Market for Bicycles, Consumer-Based Companies Focus

According to Munjal, Hero Cycles has the highest growth in the kids and MTB (mountain bike) segments, which are primarily aimed at children and youth.

“Census data shows that nearly 200 million people travel short distances (less than 20 km) to work in India each day,” he said, noting that e-cycles are making this possible. We emphasized that it is the best solution for commuting mode. “We haven’t scratched the surface yet on segment penetration.”

Firefox also focuses on children, youth and fitness enthusiasts as the consumer base for the bike business.

According to Sundresan, the company’s consumer base consists of urban youth who “prioritize active lifestyles, adventure, fitness and style.” “In addition to offering premium quality bicycles, we are expanding our product range to cater to the needs of women and children,” he added.

How the Pandemic Affects Cycle Demand

According to the Director of Hero Cycles, the pandemic has been a major catalyst for people to prioritize healthier and more sustainable lifestyles, with huge numbers adopting e-cycles as an option for a variety of use cases. “The bike industry recorded massive sales of bikes in the country during the pandemic, and there was a shortage of supply to meet demand,” he said.

Firefox also said the coronavirus pandemic has forced the brand to focus on technology integration in its products. “As a brand, we have witnessed the brand’s euphoria during the pandemic. At a time when people wanted to enjoy a breath of the outdoors during lockdown, cycling was a lifesaver for many. After the pandemic, we recognized a boom in the technological revolution leading to a surge in online shopping and demand for seamless omnichannel experiences,” said Sundresan.

“To meet these changing needs, we have invested in cutting-edge technology to deliver a personalized experience at every touchpoint.”

How India is becoming more cyclist friendly

The bike industry claims that several cities are now looking to build bike-friendly infrastructure.

“As a country, we are seeing several cities start to invest aggressively in cyclist-friendly infrastructure. He spoke about e-cycle adoption picking up pace.

He said that while the initial cost of purchasing an e-bike may be slightly higher, the total cost of ownership is significantly lower than other vehicles and is much easier to maintain.

“To make this available to citizens, various state governments such as Delhi have introduced subsidies for e-cycles under their EV (Electric Vehicles) policy. This is a positive policy decision. and we expect similar policies to be implemented by other states and central governments, which will unlock the e-cycle potential and make it more likely to contribute positively to India’s growth. The next step in sustainable travel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/india-at-2047/e-cycles-are-the-future-cycle-industry-investing-big-on-eco-friendly-commute-with-tech-innovation-climate-change-global-climate-crisis-india-at-2047-abp-live-exclusive-1600495 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos