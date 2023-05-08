Google Pixel Fold release date confirmed





Google will host its 2023 I/O conference on May 10th. At this event, Google will officially unveil its latest high-end mobile phone series. This is the Google Pixel 8 series. In addition to this series, the new Google Pixel Fold will also be launched. This is the first time the company has tried a foldable device. There are already official renderings showing the design and shape of this device.

The Google Pixel Fold uses the design style of the Pixel series. On the back, the device uses a long bar design with small bulges, much like the Pixel series. This device has three camera lenses on a bar. The frame is very round and the grip should be more comfortable.

The Pixel Folds’ three camera sensors are reportedly a 64MP main camera (IMX787), a 10.8MP telephoto camera (S5K3J1), and a 12MP wide-angle camera (IMX386). It is a 5.8 inch OLED screen and the inner screen is a 7.6 inch OLED screen. Both screens support a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Additionally, the new phone will have Google’s own Tensor G2 chip. It also uses a dedicated Titan M2 security chip with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. End of June.

Google Pixel Fold Rumors

The Google Pixel Fold is one of the most anticipated phones of 2023. It is Google’s first foldable phone and is expected to compete with other foldable phones such as the Samsung Galaxy ZFold 4 and Huawei Mate X2. Let’s take a look at what we know about the Google Pixel Fold: design, features, release date, price, and more.

design

The Google Pixel Fold is expected to have a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. There’s a cover display on the outside that folds into a larger tablet-like display. The phone is expected to be wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and have a squarer look when viewed from the front when unfolded. It is made of glass and metal and has a luxurious feel. The phone is also expected to be “really heavy.”

feature

The Google Pixel Fold will have a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display with a resolution of 2208 x 2480 pixels. Powered by the Tensor G2 chip, it has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device also has a triple camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary sensor, a 10.8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The phone is expected to have a 12MP front-facing camera. Under the hood is a 4,500 mAh battery that supports fast charging and wireless charging.

Expect features like Face Unlock, a 90-120Hz refresh rate, an IP68 waterproof rating, and a glass back for wireless charging. The device should also support reverse wireless charging, so users can use his Pixel Fold to charge other devices wirelessly.

software

Google Pixel Fold will run on Android 14 with features like enhanced Smart Reply, Focus Mode, and improved speech recognition. Use a custom interface designed specifically for foldable displays. The device is also expected to feature several software features unique to the Pixel lineup, including the Google Assistant, Pixel-exclusive camera features, and Google’s machine learning algorithms to improve performance and battery life.

One of the Pixel Fold’s rumored features is a new multitasking mode that allows users to run multiple apps simultaneously on the larger display. This is a huge improvement over current smartphones, which are limited to split-screen multitasking.

Release date and price

The Google Pixel Fold has a release date of May 10, but will start shipping in June. The price of the phone has also not been confirmed yet, but Twitter leaker Yogesh Bear expects it to be between $1,300 and $1,500.

The potential impact of the Pixel Fold on the market will depend on several factors, including price and availability. Flip phones are now sold at premium prices. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is priced at $1,999 and the Huawei Mate Xs is priced at $2,499. If the Pixel Fold is similarly priced, it may have a hard time attracting users who don’t want to pay so much for a smartphone.

However, Google has a reputation for providing quality products at affordable prices. This could make the Pixel Fold a more attractive option for users. The company can also leverage its strong brand recognition and marketing expertise. These go a long way toward positioning the Pixel Fold as a desirable and innovative product.

Conclusion

Google Pixel Fold is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2023. This is Google’s first foldable smartphone and is expected to compete with its main rival. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Huawei Mate X2 are definitely on the list. In terms of design, it looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The device has a cover display on the outside that folds into a larger tablet-like display. It will have a 7.6-inch foldable OLED screen, but the chip will be the Google Tensor G2 chip. Foldable phone buyers aren’t focused on performance, so this chip won’t be a big deal.

