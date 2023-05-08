The Amazon Great Summer Sale ends today.Best deals on smartphones, TVs and gadgets you can’t miss





Customers can avail discounts on great offers from brands such as Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, LG and more. If you’re looking for deals on electronic gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, TWS earbuds, and smart TVs, here’s a roundup of deals.

smartphoneiPhone 14

The Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) is available for 67,999. Customers can also lower the price by replacing their old smartphone for up to 19,950. Additionally, interested buyers can take advantage of an instant 10% discount up to 1000 on a minimum purchase of 5000 on ICICI credit card EMI transactions (Prime customers only). The actual price of Apple devices may be less than 49,000 including all offers.

Oneplus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is on sale for $56,999. Customers can also lower the price by replacing their old smartphone for up to 19,950. Additionally, interested buyers can take advantage of an instant 10% discount up to 1000 on a minimum purchase of 5000 on ICICI credit card EMI transactions (Prime customers only). The effective price of the OnePlus handset could go as low as under 40,000 with all offers included.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

This smartphone (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) is priced at 30,499 in Amazon Summer Sale. You can even get the price down by replacing your old smartphone for up to 20,450. Additionally, interested buyers can take advantage of an instant 10% discount up to 1000 on a minimum purchase of 5000 on ICICI credit card EMI transactions (Prime customers only). Samsung’s phone’s effective price could drop to under $15,000 with all offers included.

iQOO Neo 7 5G

The iQOO Neo 7 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB) is available for 28,999. Customers can also lower the price by replacing their old smartphone for up to 19,950. Additionally, interested buyers can take advantage of an instant 10% discount up to 1000 on a minimum purchase of 5000 on ICICI credit card EMI transactions (Prime customers only). The effective price of the iQoo handset could go as low as under 10,000 including all offers.

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is on sale at Amazon for $19,999. Customers can also lower the price by replacing their old smartphone for up to 18,450. Additionally, interested buyers can take advantage of an instant 10% discount up to 1000 on a minimum purchase of 5000 on ICICI credit card EMI transactions (Prime customers only). It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and boasts a primary triple camera setup with a 108MP main sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

This smartphone from Samsung (6GB, 128GB storage) sells for 14,990. You can even get the price down by replacing your old smartphone for up to 14,050. It is powered by an Exynos 1330 Octa Core 2.4GH 5nm processor and boasts a primary triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor.

Redmi Note 12 5G

This smartphone from Xiaomi (4GB RAM, 128GB ROM) can be had for 17,999. Powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen1 6nm Octa-core 5G processor, it delivers high performance and efficiency with Adreno 619 GPU. Up to 2.0GHz. It boasts a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Smartwatch Fire-Bolt Astro

The Fire-Boltt Astro smartwatch with a 1.78-inch display is priced at $2,499. Customers can take advantage of 10% instant discount up to 1250 on ICICI credit card non-EMI transactions, with a minimum purchase of 5000. Health tracking features such as Spo2 and heart rate monitoring are available.

Boat Xtend Pro

The boAt Xtend Pro smartwatch with a 1.78-inch display is available on Amazon for the price of $2,798. Customers can take advantage of an instant 10% discount up to 1250 on ICICI credit card non-EMI transactions. The minimum purchase amount is 5000. The BT Calling Watch features an AI voice assistant, over 100 watch faces and boasts 700 sport modes. Health tracking features such as Spo2 and heart rate monitoring are available.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch with a 1.78-inch display is available on Amazon for the price of 3,299. Customers can take advantage of 10% instant discount up to 1250 on non-EMI transactions on ICICI credit cards. The minimum purchase amount is 5000. The BT Calling Watch features a 60Hz refresh rate, Instacharge, gesture control and boasts a functional 360 Digital Crown. Health tracking features such as Spo2 and heart rate monitoring are available.

smart tv

The Samsung (55 inch) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV is on sale for 38% off, starting at $42,990. Smart TVs offer a 60Hz refresh rate and have 3 HDMI ports and a USB port for connecting hard drives and other USB devices. The output is 20W and equipped with Dolby Digital Plus.

The OnePlus (55-inch) U-Series 4K LED Smart Android TV is available now on Amazon for $40,999. The smart TV has a 4K Ultra HD screen with a 60 Hertz refresh rate and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. As for audio, the TV comes with 30-watt speakers, co-tuned with Dynaudio and Dolby Audio.

Get 41% off Kodak (55 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for a discounted price of 29,999 in our ongoing sale. The smart TV boasts 30 watts of audio output with digital Dolby Plus audio and DTS Tru Surround. It has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

The ALT (65 inch) Bezel-less 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV is on sale at a 57% discount in the ongoing Amazon sale. The smart TV is currently available on Amazon for 38,999. It features a 65-inch UHD screen with D LEDs and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. The device comes with powerful 24 watt stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.

Redmi (55 inch) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV can be grabbed at a reduced price of 36,999 after 33% off. The smart TV has a 4K Ultra HD screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, a refresh rate of 60Hz and a viewing angle of 178 degrees.

TWS earphones

Oppo Enco Buds are available for $1,599. The earbuds offer a claimed battery life of 24 hours.

The Noise Buds VS104 earbuds are available for $1,298 and boast 30 hours of playtime.

The Boat Airdopes 121v2 is priced at $1,199 and is said to deliver up to 14 hours of battery life.

