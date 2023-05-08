Leak explains how Google will integrate AI into search





The Wall Street Journal, citing internal Google documents and multiple sources, reports that Google will soon integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into search. Doing so will bring about the biggest change in Google’s core consumer offerings in history.

According to the report, Google’s current search strategy is informally known as ’10 blue links’. The company’s goal is to answer any query within his first 10 search results, or what the publisher calls “above-the-fold,” which means users won. Because it is. No need to keep scrolling to find what you need.

Under the new strategy, Google will continue to strive to display as much useful information as possible in a no-scroll view, but the view will be more “visual, easily edible, and personal.” be “realistic and human.” Similar to Bing’s integration of chatbots and OpenAI capabilities, it will incorporate “conversations with AI” and include more creator content such as short videos and social media posts.

While the change may appeal to younger customers who consume more short-form content such as TikTok videos, it also appears to be a pragmatic change related to web changes. In other words, Google internally tells us that the number of active websites has plateaued in recent years, which is why users are increasingly turning to other apps to find information. So Google Search will have to fight on two fronts, not only against AI, but also against TikTok and similar apps.

More than an answer helps when there is no correct answer,” explains the internal document.

Google is also announcing a new AI program codenamed “Magi” at this week’s Google I/O conference. Last week, we made the Google Bard AI chatbot more widely available, including to Workspace customers. Magi will be more conversational, but it’s not clear if it will be a standalone product or an addition to Bard.

As search evolves, providing quality information and supporting a healthy and open web will remain core to our approach, Google said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thurrott.com/cloud/282820/leak-explains-how-google-will-integrate-ai-into-search The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos