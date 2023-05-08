



Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most transformative technologies of our time. From improving customer experiences to creating more efficient business operations, the possibilities for AI are endless. Meet some of the companies that are leading the way in AI, driving change and innovation, including Google, IBM, Tesla, and Adverb.

Google

Google is one of the most famous technology companies. From self-driving cars to natural language processing, Google is using AI to improve the way we interact with technology and the world around us.

IBM

IBM has been a leader in AI research since the 1950s. Today, the company’s AI technology is used in a variety of industries, from healthcare to finance.

adverb

Addverb is a homegrown Indian company that specializes in providing robotics and automation solutions for the manufacturing and supply chain industries. We leverage technologies such as AI, machine learning, and IoT to provide end-to-end automation solutions.

Fresh To Home

The world’s largest fully integrated meat and seafood e-commerce brand innovatively applies AI to its platform and uses a commodity exchange platform. The platform allows fishermen and farmers to electronically auction their produce. This process eliminates middlemen and ensures the customer gets the best product within 24 hours of sourcing.

Tesla

Tesla is famous for electric cars, but it is developing self-driving technology using AI. The company’s advanced AI algorithms help Tesla vehicles navigate the roads and avoid accidents, making transportation safer and more efficient.

universal robot

Universal Robots is a leading provider of collaborative robots (cobots) used in a wide range of industries and education. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Odense, Denmark, Universal Robots aims to create a world where people work with robots, not like them. Its mission is simple: automation for everyone. anywhere.

Encash

Enkash is an Indian fintech company that uses AI technology to provide businesses with smarter financial solutions. We provide an innovative spend management platform that automates financial processes such as expense management, invoice processing, and provides smart corporate cards.

Amazon

Amazon has been using AI for years to personalize recommendations and improve the customer experience. We are also developing new AI-powered services, such as Amazon Go, which uses computer vision to create a checkout-free shopping experience.

microsoft

The company’s AI capabilities are built into many products such as Office 365, Azure and Dynamics 365. We are also working on cutting-edge AI research projects, such as using AI to develop better cancer treatments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/google-ibm-to-tesla-how-these-companies-are-using-ai-to-transform-work-71683530733850.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

