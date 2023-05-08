Gary Marcus Said AI Was Stupid, Now He Says It’s Dangerous





Just a few months ago, Marcus’ altercation was technical. But now that large-scale language models have become a global phenomenon, his focus has shifted. The heart of Marcus’ new message is that OpenAI, Google, and other chatbots are dangerous entities, and their power leads to a tidal wave of defamatory hallucinations that automate misinformation, security his bugs, and slander. about it. This seems contradictory. For years, Marcus has accused him of exaggerating the AI ​​builder’s claims. Why is AI so formidable now that society should curb it?

Always talkative Marcus has the answer. [LLMs] is actually pretty stupid and I still believe it. But there is a difference between power and intelligence. And we’re suddenly giving them a lot of power. In February he found the situation alarming enough to expend most of his energy dealing with this problem. Ultimately, he says, he hopes to lead a nonprofit dedicated to making the most of AI and avoiding the worst.

Marcus argues that policymakers, governments, and regulators need to put the brakes on AI development to counter any potential harm and disruption. Along with Elon Musk and dozens of other scientists, policy nerds, and just plain crazy observers, he signed a now-famous petition to suspend his new LLM training for six months. requested. However, he admits he doesn’t really think such a suspension would make a difference, and admits that he signed primarily to stay in line with the AI ​​critics community. Instead of training timeouts, he prefers to pause deployment of new models or iterations of current models. There is a fierce, almost existential competition between Microsoft and Google that Apple, Meta, Amazon, and countless other startups want to enter, so this will probably have to be forced on the companies. prize.

Marcus has an idea of ​​who will do the enforcement. He recently argued that the world urgently needs a global, neutral, non-profit international organization for AI.

As he outlined in an op-ed he co-authored in The Economist, such an agency could function like the International Atomic Energy Agency, which conducts audits and inspections to identify early nuclear programs.Perhaps this agency will oversee algorithms to ensure they don’t contain bias, promote misinformation, or hijack the power grid while we’re watching. It seems absurd to imagine them all working together to tackle this, but in the event of an alien threat, the intelligence to overthrow our species will force them to act in the interests of Team Humans. Maybe. Hey, it worked for another global threat, climate change!

In any case, the debate about controlling AI will become more lively as technology becomes more and more embedded in our lives. As such, we’d love to see more of Marcus and many other talking figures. The debate about what to do with AI is a healthy and necessary one, even if the fast-moving technology could be well advanced regardless of the measures we’ve taken painstakingly and belatedly to adopt. ChatGPT’s rapid rise to become an all-around business tool, entertainment device, and best friend shows us that we want this stuff, whether it’s scary or not. Like all other gigantic technological advances, superintelligence seems destined to bring us compelling benefits, even if it changes the workplace, cultural consumption, and inevitably us.

