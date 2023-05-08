Google security officer fired for falling asleep





A security guard guarding tech giant Google’s Barrow Street base in Dublin has been fired after being accused of falling asleep on the job.

Donatus Okafor objected to falling asleep, stating that he had “closed his eyes for a long time.”

After taking antidepressants after his father died on April 4, 2022, Okafor said he felt dizzy and sat at his desk with his eyes closed.

Okafor was fired from security firm Synergy Security Solutions on June 16, 2022 for gross misconduct. Mr. Okafor was found to have fallen asleep on duty on his June 16th, and Mr. Okafor sued for wrongful termination.

Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudicator Paul McKeon dismissed Okafor’s claim of unfair dismissal.

McKeon found that Synergy Security Solutions had a reasonable right to conclude that Mr. Okafor’s actions were fraudulent and warranted disciplinary action leading to his termination.

McKeon said he found evidence “pointing to very serious potential consequences of such a situation.”

McKeon said Okafor tried to reduce the amount of time he sat at his desk with his eyes closed for “bad luck” and said the dismissal sanction for such behavior should have been less severe than dismissal. .

Okafor started working at Synergy Security Solutions in September 2019.

Synergy Security Solutions told WRC that it is one of the leading international providers of managed security and related services in Ireland and Europe and prides itself on providing the highest levels of professionalism and customer care. rice field.

On April 4, 2022, company managers expressed concern after Mr. Okafor did not respond to any of five calls to the security control room at Google’s Barrow Street office.

Concerned about Mr. Okafor’s health and safety, the supervisor went to Google’s headquarters. Upon arrival, supervisors found Okafor asleep on duty, according to Synergy Security Solutions.

Synergy Security Solutions can have disastrous consequences for everyone involved in the event of an incident such as a fire or break-in, especially if a client arrives and finds security guards asleep, leaving the company unattended. and the client would have been destroyed.

In his testimony, Okafor said his father died on January 14, 2022, and that he was depressed at the time.

He further said that being the eldest son in his family, he was saving money to return to his father’s funeral, which was scheduled to take place in Nigeria in April.

Okafor explained at the hearing that when he was trying to figure out how to raise money for his father’s burial, he became stressed and depressed and began self-medicating with antidepressants his wife gave him. .

On April 4, 2022, the day the incident occurred, Okafor said he sat at his desk and closed his eyes while working at the Google Barrow Street site, feeling dizzy after taking the medication.

Mr. Okafor countered that he had been asleep and had closed his eyes for a long time, and when the supervisor arrived he told the supervisor that he had not slept.

He also stated that he was listening to music on his earphones as the phone volume was low and he could not hear the calls made to him before the supervisor arrived.

Okafor said he was shocked by the outcome of the disciplinary action and did not expect to be fired.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Okafor said he believed the dismissal sanction was completely disproportionate to the conduct in question and that he believed an alternative sanction other than dismissal should have been applied.

Reporting by Gordon Deegan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/business/2023/0508/1381314-google-security-officer-dismissed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos